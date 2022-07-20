20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 18, 2002
Even as the stock market plummets amid allegations of widespread corporate fraud, local financial advisers urge investors not to panic. “It’s made people nervous and uneasy, but they shouldn’t be,” said Lyman Dale, investment representative for Edward Jones in Litchfield. “It’s going to be OK.” With scandals involving Enron, WorldCom and Qwest Communications, market levels fell to 1997 levels last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan expressed optimism about the health of the U.S. economic, however, in a semi-annual report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. And while acknowledging a tenuous stock market situation, local advisers urged calm. “In the short term, it’s a wild, wild roller coaster ride, even in an hour’s time,” said Tanya Mayhew, investment consultant at Wells Fargo in Litchfield. “In the long term, I think it’s a good place to invest.”
Two suspects remained on the loose after shots were fired from one vehicle and at another early Sunday morning in Watkins. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 2:18 a.m. reporting shots fired on 360th Street. The shots struck a 20-year-old male and another juvenile male who were in a vehicle with two other people. The victims were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by Watkins Ambulance. One suspect, 19, was apprehended, but two others have so far eluded arrest.
Seven Litchfield teenagers left Monday for Latvia, a country few of them know much about but that they’re all eager to see. They are participants in a three-week mission study trip, which was organized through First Lutheran Church, to help restore a Latvian church. “It should be challenging, but fun and interesting,” said 17-year-old Nathan Kroman. “I’m expecting to have fun,” said 18-year-old Luke Beckstrand, who decided to go after seeing a video of a similar trip his sister went on. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.” At the church the teens are helping restore, they will clean, paint and do other odd jobs. They will sleep in sleeping bags on floors during the entire trip, first in a schoolhouse, then in a seminary and finally in the church.
Miss Litchfield candidate Kristina Hein thought Saturday’s Watercade parade would be her last. That all changed when Hein was crowned the 2002-03 Miss Litchfield. Hein said she was completely surprised when 2001-02 Miss Litchfield Tara Anderson announced her name at the end of coronation. She had just listened to the announcement of the new princesses — Alyssa Vinar and Sara Warmbier — and wished that one of them had been her. But judges had selected her not for princess, but to be queen. “I was so happy, I could barely breathe,” Hein said. “I thought of all the fun stuff I was going to do, and I was so proud.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 24, 1947
The Litchfield teacher’s training class of 1927 observed its 20th year since graduating by holding a reunion at the Franklin Silseth home Friday afternoon.
Two hundred and fifteen children from Litchfield, Grove City, Cosmos, Corvuso and Cedar Mills are receiving beginning and advanced swimming lessons this week under the sponsorship of the Red Cross. The lessons are being held at Lake Ripley beach with Joanne Monson as head instructor, assisted by William Gebhard. Classes begin at 8:30 in the morning and continue until 8 in the evening. A school bus of 50 beginners arrived from Grove City at 8:30 in the morning, followed by a group of 28 from Cosmos, Corvuso and Cedar Mills. Beginning Aug. 4, the instructors will go to Little Swan Lake near Dassel to begin a period of instruction there.
Sibley Avenue will be blocked Tuesday morning in preparation for the large Diamond Jubilee parade scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Honored guest will be Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey who will speak at a program in Central Park following the parade. The Fun Committee will be active all day and promises a lot of laughs. Over 100 units are expected to be a part of the parade.
All stores in Litchfield will close at noon Tuesday for the big celebration. It is hoped that this event will be one long remembered in Litchfield.
Another prize has been added to the Jubilee Bingo prizes to be given by Litchfield merchants. The Steen Barber Shop will give a prize of $3 in toiletries.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 25, 1878
The ladies of Trinity Church are realizing handsomely from their entertainments given at the parish schoolhouse on Saturday evenings. They had a good attendance last Saturday. The proceeds of these ventures are to be used for buying a bell for the church. Everybody go next Saturday for some nice ice cream and help along with the good work.
It is with deep and heartfelt regret that we, this week, pay the last journalistic respect to G.B. Waller Sr., the founder of Litchfield and one of the most honored and respected citizens of Meeker County. Mr. Waller was born in King and Queen County, Virginia, in 1804. In 1815, he moved with his parents to Lexington, Kentucky, during which time he became a proficient machinist. In 1833, he moved to Alton, Illinois, and during that year made a trip to the wilds of Minnesota as an engineer on the steamer Utility, arriving at Fort Snelling in the late summer of that year. It was in 1867 that his family came to Minnesota and after residing in Minneapolis for two years, came in 1869 to Litchfield as he said many times, to make a home for himself in his old age. He was a devout member of the Methodist Episcopal Church and it is said that during his entire life he never uttered a swear word.
Persons desirous of tendering for the erection of a Catholic church in Darwin can see the plans and specifications at my house before Aug. 14 when the bids will be opened. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved. John McDermott, Catholic priest, Litchfield.
A young man with a preparation that he claimed would cure most everything, from cholera to measles paid two dollars for a license to sell, hired Henry McGannon to tote him around and succeeded in selling one bottle for fifty cents. Maybe Litchfield isn’t the best town in the world to get soaked on patent medicine.