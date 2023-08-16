95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 1, 1928
Two young men of Litchfield were apprehended the past week for fast driving, one on the lake road for driving at an excessive speed and while so driving passing another car on a curve in the road. The other was taken on a charge of driving at an excessive rate of speed with cutout open in the middle of the night. The order in these cases is for the offenders to keep out of automobiles for 60 days. Authorities say that 20 mph is fast enough to drive in any part of the city, and the rate should be much less than that in congested parts. Keep your eye on the speedometer. Many drivers have the very bad habit of passing other cars at street intersections. This should never be done.
Litchfield was the center of a tornado Monday evening, which began several miles west of town and continued as far as Howard Lake. The high wind which was accompanied by some hail, was powerful enough to uproot many trees. Only a small amount of hail fell but what there was came with such force that many windows facing west were broken out. The courthouse and the school building were heavily struck, with nearly all windows facing west blown out. Two large plate glass windows at Greep Trueblood were reduced to bits as were windows over the Masonic Hall and at the Cox Market, Linne Bakery and Anderson Drug. Likewise, many residences suffered broken windows allowing rain to come pelting in, soaking furniture and beding. The wreckage in yards where many giant trees fell will be visible for weeks. In a number of instances, trees fell on roofs, opening them to the rain. At C.H. Atkinson’s yard three cars were crushed by trees. Gardens were destroyed and corn was stripped in many areas. The barn on the Pete Holmgren farm west of town was down, and the roof on the west lean-to at the Litchfield Ice Company collapsed. There was a scurrying for window glass Tuesday morning. The Johns Hardware Company made a special trip to Minneapolis and returned with a trailer load. Many families took to the cellars for safety. Others, mostly young people and girls, stood by and shrieked to the top of their voices.
Herbert McGannon, living a short distance east of town and whose farm was in the path of Monday’s storm, has decided to fill his silo at once. His standing corn, along with other crops was badly damaged. He is right in the opinion that the silo will save most of the feeding value of the corn, though the leaves are gone.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 2, 1889
The little burg of Grove City was thrown into a state of great excitement Sunday afternoon by the announcement that Mr. Mailer had taken a dose of Laudanum. Dr. Gibson of Atwater was telegraphed for and arrived shortly. A handcar was sent to Litchfield for Dr. Bissel, and he arrived in the course of an hour. In the meantime, antidotes were given and after some time the patient began showing signs of life. He continued to recover and at last report was doing nicely. Mr. Mailer’s statement of the case given voluntarily to the Review is as follows: Sunday morning Mr. Mailer was not feeling well and he took a dose of laudanum to quite his nerves. The drug produced nausea and a short time later he took another dose with still more nausea. A third dose was used and Mr. Mailer soon became unconscious. It was a narrow escape.
W.B. Butterfield’s store was broken into by burglars last Monday night, with $85 cash and $65 in merchandise missing. No trace of the villains has thus been far been discovered, save their old shoes, empty oyster cans and the money drawer, which was found in Mr. Butterfield’s pasture. Mr. B went to Hutchinson and Glencoe the next day in search of them with no results.
The weather is very dry. Fire is burning in the marshes of rural areas one to three feet deep. Many have lost hay already and there seems to be no way of stopping it except by deep trenching and continued watching. Many in the rural areas could lose their homes.
We like to see people, especially in the farming class, take a holiday once in a while. Quite a numer of our citizens are contemplating a trip to the State Fair.
E.M. Eastman is at home again and is engaged in moving the Newlands property owned by Mayer Branham to the latter’s residence lots on Holcombe Avenue. The large chimney in the center of the house contains over 8,000 bricks and makes moving quite difficult on account of the great weight. Mr. Branham’s house will be moved to the Newlands lot.