95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 1, 1928

Two young men of Litchfield were apprehended the past week for fast driving, one on the lake road for driving at an excessive speed and while so driving passing another car on a curve in the road. The other was taken on a charge of driving at an excessive rate of speed with cutout open in the middle of the night. The order in these cases is for the offenders to keep out of automobiles for 60 days. Authorities say that 20 mph is fast enough to drive in any part of the city, and the rate should be much less than that in congested parts. Keep your eye on the speedometer. Many drivers have the very bad habit of passing other cars at street intersections. This should never be done.

