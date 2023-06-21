20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 26, 2003
Tornadoes struck the southern part of Meeker County Tuesday night, destroying the Cedar Mills Liquor Store, damaging other buildings and taking down a number of trees. No injuries were reported from the storm, but Cedar Mills officials declared the liquor store a total loss. “The roof from the liquor store is sitting in a field back here,” said Kim Schmeling, wife of Mayor Rod Schmeling. “I don’t know how it can not be (a total loss).” Officials originally thought an employee was inside the building when the tornado touched down but later learned the person escaped in time, Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman said. Several other buildings, including an elevator, may have been damaged, but Cedar Mills residents still were assessing the damage Wednesday morning.
Although the Legislature passed a bill this year establishing boundaries for Greenleaf State Park in Meeker County, the park probably won’t open for public use for four to eight more years. In the meantime, community members can start working with state officials to create a vision for the 1,200-acre park in Ellsworth Township. “(The bill) allows us to go ahead and work on the park,” said Pat Arndt, manager of planning and legislative affairs for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It usually takes a number of years to acquire and develop land. There are a lot of steps to go through.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 1, 1948
Plans are being prepared by a Minneapolis architect for the expansion of the Litchfield Hospital, which has long been in need of more space. Plans call for the addition of two stories and a basement. Plans also call for the remodeling of the present building to accommodate 50 patients. The new addition will provide 16 additiional beds bringing the capacity to 66. The addition will include two delivery rooms with an 18 crib capacity nursery and 14 patient beds. The hospital has been especially hard put for space in recent years. Last year, the facility recorded 1,114 admissions, the performance of 684 surgical procedures and 345 births. With the population in the county of about 20,000, figures indicate that every 10th person in Meeker County was a hospital patient during the past year.
The Stenberg clan held its annual reunion at the farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Johnson six miles southwest of Litchfield on June 13. About 60 relatives from many distant places in Minnesota, Iowa and Canada attended. The Stenberg clan was officially organized in 1924. However, the family has had a picnic each summer for the past 60 years to commemorate the arrival of the first 10 Stenbergs who came from Norway. The 10 were the parents and half brothers and sisters of the late Adolph Stenberg of Grove City.
Installation of a new Hammond electric organ was completed at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday. A formal dedication will be held at the church in the near future. An open concert is also planned to give the public a chance to hear this fine instrument.
The automobile for use in the first drivers training classes to be conducted in Litchfield under the auspices of the school district has arrived. Hugh Fenton, proprietor of Fenton Chevrolet, which is providing the car, presented the keys to William Gebhard, who will be the principal instructor. The car is equipped with dual controls for safety and will be returned to the Fenton firm at the conclusion of classes.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 6, 1928
The severe windstorm of Sunday night caused the brand new barn on the Andrew Lindgren farm near Forest City to collapse. The structure had just been completed and cost around $2,500. Mr. Lindgren had covered the barn with insurance just a week before, the first building insurance of any kind he has had in 40 years. He plans to start rebuilding immediately. The roof on the round barn at the Oscar Ness farm also collapsed in the wind. A part of the roof on the Nels Palm place near Grove City also was blown off. The barn on the Peter H. Pennertz place north of Forest City was burned to the ground after being struck by lightning.
Long before dark the crowds began congregating for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Lake Ripley. Not only was the north shore of the lake lined, but parking space over the whole tourist grounds and surrounding area were at a premium. And the mob that came even overflowed onto the golf course. It was estimated by those in charge that there were 2,000 cars in the area and figuring four passengers to a car, around 8,000 people watched the fireworks display. After the fireworks, the scene shifted to downtown where a large section of pavement was roped off for the street dance. The regular force and additional police help sworn in for the day handled the crowds perfectly. No incidents whatever were reported. We wonder if such an enviable record could have been maintained in the days when the Fourth was a big drunk fest.
Recent figures made public by the Department of Commerce indicate Meeker County residents take their marriage vows seriously. In 1926 there were 112 marriages to Meeker couples and only six divorces. In 1927 there were 135 marriages and just two divorces.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 6, 1889
The county commissioners were in session from Monday to Thursday. They went down and inspected the railroad bed between Darwin and Dassel. They were of the opinion that this is where the wagon road should go and laid it our accordingly. Four landowners were allowed damages of from $10 to $70. The old road will be followed the entire distance except for a half-mile east of Darwin. When some slight repairs are made it should be an excellent road.
A new bus to run between town and the lake has arrived. It is something of a novelty at least in these parts. It may be described as an oversized buckboard having four seats and a canopy top. It is light, airy and comfortable.