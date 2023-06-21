20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 26, 2003

Tornadoes struck the southern part of Meeker County Tuesday night, destroying the Cedar Mills Liquor Store, damaging other buildings and taking down a number of trees. No injuries were reported from the storm, but Cedar Mills officials declared the liquor store a total loss. “The roof from the liquor store is sitting in a field back here,” said Kim Schmeling, wife of Mayor Rod Schmeling. “I don’t know how it can not be (a total loss).” Officials originally thought an employee was inside the building when the tornado touched down but later learned the person escaped in time, Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman said. Several other buildings, including an elevator, may have been damaged, but Cedar Mills residents still were assessing the damage Wednesday morning.

Tags