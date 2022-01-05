20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 3, 2002
Negotiations appear to be over, and the city appears ready to act on a proposal to transfer Litchfield Public Utilities funds to help pay for construction of the new city library. Litchfield City Council is expected to vote tonight on a pair of resolutions that, in the end, would transfer $700,00 from the utility’s reserve funds into a city fund to help pay for the library. Prior to the vote on the transfer, the council likely will discuss and vote on a “Clarification of City Organization” resolution, which sets out the City Council’s “authority over all aspects of city government.” The clarification is apparently a response to controversy created by the proposal to transfer utility funds.
Forty years after Kingston was incorporated, city leaders are looking at the possibility of disbanding the town of 120. “it’s too small to run itself,” Mayor John Smith said. “We have a lot of problems.” Smith listed a number of issues that place a burden on the city, among them: Kingston has a part-time clerk; a declining population, which means higher taxes for city residents than township residents; no police protection — relying solely on the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department; no city attorney to advice City Council members of laws they must follow as they make decisions. To unincorporate requires a vote of city residents, and before that, several public meetings are planned, Smith said.
Josh Kotelnicki remembers the workouts at 6:15 a.m., the endless film sessions and practices, the schoolwork and the part-time jobs and his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, but the crown jewel he will take away from his time at the University of North Dakota is a national championship. Kotelnicki, a 1997 graduate of Litchfield High School, started at outside linebacker for the Fighting Sioux and finished 10th on the team with 35 tackles, including six of those stops in UND’s 17-14 championship game win over Grand Valley State. Kotelnicki is planning to work as a graduate assistant at Murray State University, a Division I-AA team in Kentucky, and building toward a career in coaching. “I think that will get my foot in the door initially, but after that, you’ve still got to be able to sit down and talk football and you’ve got to know the game,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 5, 1972
First baby to arrive at Meeker Memorial Hospital in 1972 was an 8 pound, 6 ounce boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hokanson of Cokato. The Hokanson’s third child arrived on the scene at 3:24 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Litchfield has been without automatic traffic signals at the hotel corners since Dec. 8. On that date Police Chief G.A. Fenner sent the signal mechanisms to the Eagle Signal Co, Davenport, Iowa, for their annual overhaul. A set of replacement signals was secured from the Minnesota Department of Highways, but they failed soon after installation. The Iowa firm repairing the signals has had difficulty getting parts to fix Litchfield’s signals since they are of a type that is almost obsolete, Fenner said. Until the repaired signals arrive, east-west traffic at the intersection is being stopped by stop signs, while north-south traffic can pass through the intersection without stopping.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 2, 1947
One hundred eighty-eight entrants participated in the handicap bowling tourney held at the Litchfield bowling lanes during the holidays. The overall events title went to W.D. (DX) Nelson, whose composite score of 516 in singles, 678 in doubles and 621 in the team event gave him a nine-line average with handicap of 202. Don Farnquist totaled 621 to win the singles title.
The Great Northern Streamliners will soon be coming through Litchfield. This new train will pass through the city twice daily, once about 9:30 in the evening and again early in the morning. The fleet of new trains will travel at a terrific rate of speed and are expected to move through town at 85 mph. Pedestrians and motorists are warned that when the red lights are flashing at the crossing they must be heeded due to the rapid approach of the trains. Several organizations have said that the new trains make a stop in Litchfield, but this has not received approval from railroad officials.
The beginning of the new year usually marks a number of business changes and 1947 will be no exception. Ending 17 years of service with the First State Bank of Litchfield, Albert E. Pfiffner retired Jan. 1 as president. At a meeting of directors and stockholders held yesterday, G.A. Hollaar was elected president. D.N. Tharalson, formerly cashier, was named vice president of the bank, while Ralph Sather was promoted to the position of cashier.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 3, 1878
We observed a notice put up at the post office of a grand dance at Kingston on New Year’s night. Inadvertently, no doubt, the printer thereof had left out the letter “r” in the work grand, and some wretch on evil intent had affixed the letters ER to the word, thereby making it a “gander dance” at Kingston. Boys, you should not do so. The people of Kingston are not geese as you may find to your cost some day.
The New Year’s tree at the Presbyterian Church was a handsome affair. It was a large tree, well-trimmed with lots of presents on it. Considerable amusement was afforded by a number of surprise gifts. A number of presents were found among the list, the most appropriate and deserving, a full set of encyclopedias for the Rev. J.S. Sherill.
A strong-minded woman married a man not noted for his ambition and before the honeymoon was over he awakened one morning and found his spouse in tears. “My love,” said he, “what is the matter?” “Oh, I have had such a dreadful dream.” “Why, what was in it?” “I thought I was going out shopping when I saw a sign ‘husbands for sale.’ So many women were rushing that way that I followed and just then they sold a specimen for $1,500.” “But did they all bring that much,” her husband asked. “Oh no, they went at $1,000 and $500 and on down.” “Well, did you see any that looked like me?” “Yes, indeed, but they were tied in bunches like asparagus and sold for 10 cents a bunch.”