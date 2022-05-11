20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 9, 2002
Meeker County’s political map will change next week when the County Board decides between three redistricting proposals offered by County Auditor Darlene Groskreutz. The changes in district boundaries are slight in almost every scenario, but they could make a difference in the level of support that some of the five present commissioners has — and the voice of residents in the redrawn districts. One thing’s for sure — it will mean a busy election season. Because all of the county’s commissioner districts will change, each of the five commissioners will face election this fall, even the three who ran for election just two years ago, in what would normally have been a four-year term. “It’s a rotten deal for us,” said District 3 Commissioner Amy Wilde, who along with Hugh Wagner (District 4) and Roney Kutzke (District 5) will be up for election for the second time in two years. “But that’s OK, it’s the law.”
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved a policy change Tuesday that affects county employees who choose to run for a county office. The amended policy requires an employee who declares as a candidate to head the department in which he or she works must take an unpaid leave of absence at filing time. This leave would continue until two weeks after the election. The policy would be in effect only if the incumbent office holder files for reelection. The new policy is aimed at easing ill feeling within departments at election time. In the previous election for sheriff, a deputy challenged the incumbent sheriff while remaining as a deputy through a long and divisive campaign.
Fifteen years ago, Myra Sandquist couldn’t have told you what a rugby ball looked like. Now, the Litchfield activities director is a member of the U.S. women’s rugby team on its way to the World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. “I’m pretty excited about it,” Sandquist said. Sandquist got her introduction to the sport of rugby as a freshman at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter in 1987. Originally, she attended Gustavus to play softball but became attracted to rugby, a sport she had never played.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 10, 1972
The City of Litchfield is going to have to pay a $70 bill submitted by a councilman who claimed the city’s negligence resulted in the sewer line to his home freezing. After the City Council had refused to approve a bill for $70, which Councilman Keller incurred to have the line opened, Keller filed suit in Conciliation Court. The case was heard Wednesday, and Judge Cedric Williams found in favor of Keller.
Litchfield High School’s reigning homecoming queen, Debbie Holle, a gal who lifts weights and jogs to keep in shape, won a state trophy in ping-pong competitionover the weekend. She won first place in the girls senior high division in the Kiwanis-sponsored State Open Table Tennis Tourney at Richfield Saturday. Holle has been playing table tennis only since last Christmas and admits she can beat all the boys around the senior high at the game. The trophy she won is almost half as tall as the petite LHS senior. Debbie won seven matches in her march to the championship. Entered in the boys division were Bob Kopplin, Kevin Hall, Dan Homolka and Dan Gabrielson.
Litchfield Public Utilities Commission indicated general approval for a plan that would turn over $125,000 from its reserve fund to the city on a loan basis. The loan would be interest free, and Utilities members indicated they will not make any recommendation how the money be used other than that it be “for civic improvement.” The City Council has asked financial assistance from the Public Utilities for two proposed projects — the construction of a civic arena, and the development of a new airport.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 15, 1947
Litchfield will celebrate her 75th birthday July 27-29 with one of the finest programs ever put together in the county. The stage for the big celebration was set the first part of the week at a meeting of the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce One of the attractions already lined up is the Jay Gould Circus, which has a great carvan of some 50 vehicles and a large midway show.
Seven young men from Montevideo between the ages of 18 and 25 were fined $50 each before Justice H.H. Hershey last Saturday on disorderly conduct charges. The young men had come to Litchfield to attend a track meet held at the athletic field Wednesday afternoon. They were taken into custody by night policeman Wilton Fredrickson because of disorderly conduct. An investigation revealed that the group had picked up five Litchfield girls, all minors, 15 years of age. The youths had liquor in their possession. After being booked at the city jail, they were directed to report back to Litchfield on Saturday for a court appearance. The young men were also accused of stopping at the Carlson School west of Litchfield during the noon recess.
Last Monday Sheriff Frank Dollerschell received a call from the Grove City dept. to question three youths of that village in regards to placing a large boulder on the Great Northern railway track. The obstruction was noticed shortly before the fast mail was due. Had not the boulder been discovered it is possible that a derailment could have occurred.
The Litchfield junior-senior prom was a big success this year with nearly 300 students and guests attending. The program started with a turkey dinner at the high school followed by a program including a vocal quartet comprised of Banning Hanscomb, Clarence Branvold, Roger Tenney and Quincey Angier, a violin solo by Shirley Askeroth, addresses by junior class president Jerry Christenson and senior president Don Christenson.
There will be at least 5,000 fewer bullheads in Lake Ripley this summer. The trap, located on the south side of the lake, was emptied last week and the bullheads were removed and released below the dam. It is feared that unless some bullheads were removed they will hinder the growth and number of game fish.