50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 11, 1972

A 16-year-old boy is credited with saving 60 head of cattle from a burning barn in Manannah Township Sunday afternoon. Myron Roos, 16, returned home from hunting to get more shells Sunday and discovered the large dairy barn on the William Roos farm on fire. After summoning the Eden Valley Fire Department, he went to work hustling the cattle out of the barn. One part of the structure, which had room for 68 head of cattle was completely destroyed, while a newer section was badly damaged. About 7,000 bales of hay were lost. The Roos farm had just been inspected and approved as a grade “A” dairy operation on Friday.

Tags