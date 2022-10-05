50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 11, 1972
A 16-year-old boy is credited with saving 60 head of cattle from a burning barn in Manannah Township Sunday afternoon. Myron Roos, 16, returned home from hunting to get more shells Sunday and discovered the large dairy barn on the William Roos farm on fire. After summoning the Eden Valley Fire Department, he went to work hustling the cattle out of the barn. One part of the structure, which had room for 68 head of cattle was completely destroyed, while a newer section was badly damaged. About 7,000 bales of hay were lost. The Roos farm had just been inspected and approved as a grade “A” dairy operation on Friday.
Meeker County Sheriff John Rogers is a man who spends a lot of time on the job. When he does take a night off, he likes to go to a dance — pref-erably one featuring old time music. That’s what he and his wife and another couple did on a recent Saturday night, traveling to Richmond for an evening at the ballroom there. While the sheriff was dancing, va nd a l s went to work on hi s c a r and when the Rogers group got ready to leave, they found the drive shaft missing from the Rogers vehicle. The drive shaft was found later in a ditch near Forest City. Understandably, Sheriff Rogers and his deputies conducted their investigation with more than a little vigor. This week a 20-year-old Forest City area youth was arrested in connection with the case. He’ll face charges in Stearns County court. Rogers thinks the youth had help from five or six buddies. Dance halls, Sheriff Rogers has found, aren’t really his bag. Several week’s earlier, when he visited a dance hall at Kimball, he returned to his car to find someone had let the air out of the tires.
Rita Pedersen is the new homecoming queen at Grove City High School. She is the daughter of Ethel Pedersen of Grove City. Homecoming king is Jeff Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Johnson north of Grove City. Other queen candidates were Nancy Boomgaarden and Sherry Erickson, while other king candidates were Alan Egge and David Larsen.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 9, 1947
Litchfield’s 153 parking meters will go into operation on Monday, Oct. 13. The meters are simple to operate. Motorists insert either a penny or nickel, depending on parking time desired. The meters will be in force from 9 in the morning until six at night. The meters are being installed on a six-month trial basis. If not effective, the meters will be removed by the Duncan Miller Co. without charge. The community of Hutchinson is also installing meters and they will be operative on Oct. 15.
Roaring back from a scoreless first half, the Litchfield High School football team recaptured the Little Brown Jug with a 13-0 win over Willmar. The Little Brown Jug has been the symbol of rivalry between Litchfield and Willmar for many years. aFter a slow start in the first half, the Dragons bounced back on the sixth play of the third quarter. After Willmar had been forced to kick, Litchfield took over at the 50. Bob Grove smashed for 10 years, and then Banning Hanscom took the ball on an end-around, cut through tackle and went 40 yards to score. Hanscom also figured in the second score, taking a long pass from Myron Ross in for a touchdown.
A fire at the Grove City flax mill, which started during the rain and electrical storm Saturday evening and smoldered for the greater portion of the night, occupied the Litchfield Fire Department for many hours. The blaze is believed to have started when lightning struck one of the huge stacks of baled flax straw. About half of one of the large stacks was consumed by the fire. The First District Assn. sent a number of its milk trucks filled with water to the scene of the fire. The lack of water hampered fighting the blaze.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 6, 1927
An airplane derby will be held at Grove City Saturday and Sunday, Oct 5 and 6 when an airplane race will be staged each day, together with stunt flying, wing walking, parachute drop, and other attractions. J.O. Engel and W.C. McRae, both of Grove City, are making arrangements for the two-day event. Nine entries had been definitely received in the airplane race up to Wednesday noon. The air derby will run from the Grove City field, two miles north of Grove City on the Malmquist farm over a course of 65 miles to Litchfield, Eden Valley, Paynesville, New London, Willmar and return. The feature of the derby will be the first flight of the monoplane made at Grove City by Mr. McRae.
The finishing touches are being put on the North Sibley Avenue bridge by the contractor, and by the time the paper is off the press again, the contractor hopes to have it turned over to the State Highway Department. The bridge will present a neat appearance when finally opened to the public.
Meeker County can have a corn husking contest this year to select an entry for the state contest to be held Nov. 4. A fine piece of corn has been located north of Grove City and all it takes for the contest to be held is a sufficient number of entries. We believe our young men can pick as much corn as those from any other county and we hope the contest will become a reality.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 6, 1888
The stockholders of the woolen mill had a meeting at the Meeker County bank last evening. Mr. Rodange presented a statement of the financial condition of the company, which showed an indebtedness of some $3,000 to offset which the company has the warehouse, engine and lots. A committee was appointed to solicit subscriptions of stock in a new company. The affairs of the company would have been wound up by the stockholders paying the indebtedness, and if the mill is rebuilt, it will be done by a new company.