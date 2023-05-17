20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 22, 2003
Statewide, Stanley Holmquist might be remembered for his many contributions as a legislator, including his work on the Minnesota Miracle tax break as well as his efforts to improve education. But to his sons, Holmquist will be remembered most as a caring and attentive father. Holmquist died May 15 in a Bloomington nursing home at age 93. “He was our dad before he was a senator,” said Charles Holmquist of Grove City. “First and foremost in his life was his family,” Willard Holmquist agreed. “Even with his busy schedule — business, politics, other things — his family was always No. 1.” Stanley Holmquist spent 26 years in the Legislature. Prior to that, he was a teacher, then superintendent of Grove City schools. He started his legislative career in 1946 after being elected to the House of Representatives. He then moved to the state Senate in 1954 and served as Senate majority leader from 1967 to 1972, when he retired from public office.
City Council members heard a presentation Monday by Les Nelson of the Mid-Minnesota Foundation, who has been facilitating a SWOT — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — analysis of the city. “Before you plan for the future, the community needs to know where it is today so it can move forward from that,” Nelson in explaining surveys that were distributed to Litchfield Chamber of Commerce members, individuals and organizations. “There are quite a bit of unique and different answers. It’s quite diverse and lengthy,” Nelson said of the survey, whose results will be shared by the City Council and Chamber of Commerce at a future meeting.
Natalie Devine ended a three-year drought for the Litchfield girls track and field team at the Section 2AA meet at Mankato West High School. Devine finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 4-inches, becoming the first Litchfield girl to qualify for state since Ashley Nelson in 2000. Devine also finished fourth in the long jump, ¾ inch out of second place, which would have qualified her for state in a second event.
They say artists are their own worst critics, but for Cheryl VanOrt, it’s her 18-year-old daughter, Erica. The mother and daughter share their artistic talent, as well as a close friendship that allows the two to be frank with each other about their work. While working together to paint a mural of Central Park inside Main Street Café, for example, Cheryl tried unsuccessfully to paint a fountain, drawing a zinging insult from Erica. “She said, ‘Why don’t you paint over that? It looks terrible,” Cheryl remembered with a laugh. “She’s my critic. She has a good eye.” While the mural at Main Street Café was a team effort, they also have completed individual projects around town. Cheryl painted a mural at the Essence of Flowers location on main street, and Erica was selected to paint a mural at Litchfield High School representing her graduating class.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 16, 1973
E.O. Kopplin, who stepped down last week after serving a year’s term as president of the National LP Gas Association, is probably closer to the energy crisis than most area citizens. He sums up his reaction to the crisis succinctly: “It scares the heck out of me,” he says. Kopplin, president of the Economy Gass Company, which serves Litchfield and Annandale, is not entirely pessimistic, nor is he overly optimistic. One reason for the energy crisis is simple, Kopplin points out — expanding population calling creating greater demand means the availability of energy has not kept up. The increasing amount of legislation designed to protect the environment also is contributing to the energy crisis, Kopplin feels. “Nobody wants to be branded as being anti-environment. I love the out-of-doors, so this is a touchy issue.” However, he said, “We are trying to erase the sins of the past 250 years in a decade — we can’t do that unless we’re willing to turn out all the lights.”
Zion Lutheran Church’s new pipe organ, believed to be the largest in Meeker County, will be officially dedicated at a public concert May 20. Katherine Ulvilden Moen, organist at Northwestern Lutheran Seminary in St. Paul and at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, will be the guest recitalist. The installation of the organ, purchased at a cost of $26,000, culminates about 20 years of planning by Zion church members. The newly installed unit is a 20 rank Casavant pipe organ. The only one bigger in the area is at the Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar, which has a 22 rank unit.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 28, 1948
Banning Hanscom and Milton Housman reached the peak of their high school track careers last Saturday in the Region 5 meet in St. Cloud. Hanscom took second in the high hurdles and Housman was second in the 440, and both will enter the state meet June 1 at Memorial Stadium. Litchfield finished fourth as a team.
Five seniors at Grove City High School who are members of the National Guard were called to duty in the meat packing strike. From Friday to Sunday, they were assigned to South St. Paul and then transferred to Albert Lea. In the group are Edwin Olson, Edwin Parson, Duane Wischmann, Aldien Kadelbach and Duane Schultz.
Instructions in driving, which will be given under the auspices of the school district as a result of recent legislative action, will begin here June 14. Wm. Gebhard, LHS faculty member in charge of the program here, will be taking a 40-hour course of instruction next week in Rochester. A car equipped with dual controls is being provided by Fenton Motors. The course will be divided into behind the wheel and classroom instructions.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 25, 1928
Mrs. A.E. Hunt was so severely shocked when an electric vacuum cleaner she was using short-circuited throwing current through her left arm and side that she was critically ill for a number of days. With the exception of her little grandson, she was alone at the time of the accident. She asked the boy to call for help, which he did. One arm and one side was paralyzed. While no burns were evident, the shock to the nervous system was considerable.
Considerable interest is being taken in the exhibition golf match which will be played at the Litchfield course Sunday afternoon. Eddie McElligott, professional from the Superior club, and Art Tverra, one of the best amateur players in Minneapolis, will oppose Carl Hallberg and Emerson McCormick in an exhibition match. A charge of fifty cents is being made for this feature. The foursome will be followed by a large gallery who wish to see golf played as it should be. Many will watch the procedure hoping to pick up tips for their games.
It took 20 or more automobiles to carry Meeker County’s contingent including the Litchfield Band to the protest meeting for farm relief held Monday afternoon in Morris. The cavalcade raised considerable dust and this is speaking both literally and figuratively. Brief stops were made at Grove City, Willmar and Benson to permit the band to play one or more selections. The meeting in Morris was held before a packed armory. Local speakers included C.H. March, Magnus Johnson and Representative August Smith. The return to Litchfield was made at almost 3 a.m. as the meeting lasted till midnight. One of the resolutions called on Republican delegates to prevent the nomination of Herbert Hoover.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 24, 1889
The demand for ginseng is stronger than last year and the price is better, fifty cents per pound is now paid for green and $2.25 and upwards for dry. The supply is quite good in this market.
Litchfield will always turn out in mass for commencement and last evening was no exception to the rule. The crowd began coming early and long before eight o’clock every available seat was taken. On the platform were seated the local ministers, the board of education, and Prof. Brokaw. The warmth of the evening made the opening of windows imperative, and this, together with the peculiar condition of the atmosphere, made hearing difficult. The class motto “Heroism and Work” woven in evergreen hung all over. The graduates, each of whom presented an essay, were Libbi Mullen, Bertha Knights, Lillie Wagoner, May Fitzgerald, Nels Hawkinson, Hattie Cassad, Lillie Fuller, Frank McIntyre, Izelle Dart. President Leavett of the Board of Education stated that a professional man from Hutchinson had taken great pains to prove that the school there was superior to ours. Mr. Leavett used figures from state records to prove conclusively that the Litchfield school is far superior to the Hutch school.