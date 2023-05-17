20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 22, 2003

Statewide, Stanley Holmquist might be remembered for his many contributions as a legislator, including his work on the Minnesota Miracle tax break as well as his efforts to improve education. But to his sons, Holmquist will be remembered most as a caring and attentive father. Holmquist died May 15 in a Bloomington nursing home at age 93. “He was our dad before he was a senator,” said Charles Holmquist of Grove City. “First and foremost in his life was his family,” Willard Holmquist agreed. “Even with his busy schedule — business, politics, other things — his family was always No. 1.” Stanley Holmquist spent 26 years in the Legislature. Prior to that, he was a teacher, then superintendent of Grove City schools. He started his legislative career in 1946 after being elected to the House of Representatives. He then moved to the state Senate in 1954 and served as Senate majority leader from 1967 to 1972, when he retired from public office.

