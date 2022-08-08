A Dassel man accused of assault, making threats and several other charges following an armed standoff last week made a first appearance Friday in Meeker County District Court.
Aaron Mitchel Peterson, 31, faces charges of second degree felony assault, felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and multiple counts of gross misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.
During his court appearance, bail was set at $200,000 cash or bond for unconditional release, and $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash for conditional release.
Peterson was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement at a rural Dassel home that lasted more than 24 hours. The incident ended without injury to either Peterson or law enforcement, despite indications that Peterson might have been shooting at officers during the incident, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 with the report of a man, identified as Peterson, threatening to shoot family members and to harm law enforcement if they responded. The report also indicated Peterson intended to go from his residence in the 17300 block of 745th Avenue to a relative’s home nearby. As part of its investigation, law enforcement determined that Peterson might be in possession of firearms, which he was prohibited from possessing following a November 2020 incident, according to the news release.
Meeker County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kandiyohi-Meeker SWAT team responded to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. Law enforcement established a perimeter around the property, but officers’ attempts to convince Peterson to leave the home failed. A chemical irritant was projected into the house, but that also failed to get Peterson to cooperate and leave the house.
SWAT teams from McLeod County, Hutchinson Police, Wright County and Willmar Police were called to assist and relieve the Kandiyohi Meeker SWAT team as negotiations continued throughout the night Aug. 1 and day Aug. 2.
Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats during this time as well, and at approximately 9:45 p.m. Aug. 2 Peterson surrendered.
An investigation determined that there were indications that during the standoff Peterson shot at law enforcement, according to a sheriff’s office news release. A search warrant executed on the residence on Thursday confirmed this when detectives located numerous spent casings and bullet holes in the walls of the residence. Investigators also nine firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and trace amounts of methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing in an effort to learn how and where Peterson obtained the firearms found at his residence.
Other agencies assisting at the scene of the standoff included Allina Ambulance, Dassel Fire Department, and Woodland Centers Mobile Crisis Response Team.