I enjoy this time of year because I get to attend several area county fairs to judge 4-H entry day exhibits. I can judge any home economics area so sometimes I get asked to do a wide variety of projects. One of my favorite areas to judge is foods and nutrition and food preservation.
---
I didn’t get to taste this recipe, but I could tell it was delicious by its appearance. Apples were added to the rhubarb and strawberry mixture to give the filling substance as the strawberries and rhubarb break down during cooking. The recipe takes a few ingredients and a little time, but you are rewarded with 4 pints of tart, sweet, tasty pie filling. Hopefully you have some frozen rhubarb that you can use for this recipe as it’s late in the season for fresh rhubarb. I might just skip the hot water bath canning step and use it as pie filling for a couple pies.
Canning Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Filling
1 ½ pounds rhubarb, roughly 7 cups, cleaned and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 quart strawberries, roughly 4 cups, tops removed and halved
3 large apples, roughly 1 ½ pounds, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped
2 cups granulated sugar or 2 cups honey
¼ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed
2 teaspoons orange zest, optional
Add all the ingredients except the strawberries to the heavy bottom pot, cover and bring ingredients to a boil. Remove the cover and lower heat to a simmer for 15 minutes, making sure to stir the mixture often to prevent scorching. Continue to cook until the rhubarb pieces have softened. Add the strawberries, increase heat and bring the mixture to a hard boil. Using pint-sized mason jars, jar funnel and ladle; add the filling to the jars. Make sure to leave 1-inch head space. Their will be air bubbles as it is a thick mixture so use knife to remove. Wipe the rims of jars, add warmed lids and add rings to finger tight. Process jars in a hot water bath for 15 minutes. Yield 4 pints.
---
Judges like to see recipes that are unique and offer learning opportunities.
Usually I do not open food preservation entries, but this 4-Her brought an extra jar that allowed me to open the Garlic Balsamic jelly. The savory jelly would be delicious served with cream cheese and crackers or spread as a glaze for prepared pork or chicken. The recipe calls for white balsamic vinegar because it will create a light colored jelly. If you are unable to find white you can use darker but that will result in a more robust flavor and darker color. You will need to roast 3 bulbs of garlic for the delicious flavor.
Garlic Balsamic Jelly
3 medium bulbs of garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, divided
1 cup dry white wine
2/3 cup water
½ cup white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon whole crushed black pepper
3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 cups granulated sugar
2 (3 ounce) envelopes liquid pectin
To roast garlic: Cut off tops of garlic heads and place each head on a small square of foil and set on a baking sheet. Top each head with 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon balsamic. Scrunch foil loosely around garlic heads and roast in a preheated oven until garlic is golden and very soft 45-60 minutes on 400 degrees. Let stand until cool. Separate cloves pinching each one to extract garlic. Discard the skins.
In a medium saucepan, combine the garlic, wine, water, white balsamic vinegar and peppercorns. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and boil gently for 5 minutes. Cover, remove from heat and let seep for 15 minutes. Transfer garlic mixture to a dampened jelly bag or a strainer lined with layers of damp cheesecloth. Let drip 30 minutes. Do not squeeze the jelly bag to speed juice collection, doing so may produce a cloudy appearance instead of clear.
Measure 1 2/3 cups of garlic juice-if you are short you can add up to ¼ cup dry white wine or water. Prepare canner, jars and lids. Transfer garlic juice to a deep saucepan. Stir in lemon juice and sugar. Bring to a full rolling boil on high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in pectin. Boil hard stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and skim off foam. Quickly pour jelly into hot jars leaving ¼ inch head space. Wipe rims and put lids and rings on. Place in canner, bring to a boil and process 10 minutes. Remove canner lid. Wait 5 minutes, then remove jars. Cool, label and store. Makes 9 four ounce jars.
---
A young man brought in a very nice packed jar of dill pickles. It was his Grandma’s recipe that the family always uses. This recipe is designed for about 6 quarts of pickles. Larger or smaller amounts of brine may be prepared, but be sure to keep the correct proportions of water, salt and vinegar.
Fresh Pack or Quick Dill Pickles
Pickling cucumbers 2 ½ to 3 inches in length to fill 6 quarts
Brine: 6 cups water
2 cups vinegar, at least 5% acidity
1/3 cup canning sale
Dill heads
Onion slices, ½ inch thick
Garlic cloves
Optional-Carrot slices for added color
Wash and scrub the cucumbers carefully. Place 1 to 2 cloves garlic, slice of onion, carrot if using, and head of dill into the bottom of a quart canning jar. Pack the cucumbers to fill the jars. Cover with boiling hot brine to within ½ inch of the top of the jar. Wipe rim of jar and cover with lids and screw bands. Process in simmering (200 to 205 degrees) hot water bath for 10 minutes. Count processing time when water returns to simmer. Remove jars. Do not tighten screw bands. Set jars upright several inches apart on wire rack to cool.