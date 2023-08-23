While judging 4-H and open class entries at county fairs this year, I discovered prize-winning recipes often used the King Arthur flour site for their recipes.
King Arthur flour is special as it is unbleached and uses no preservatives. You could probably use regular flour in their recipes if you can’t find the King Arthur brand. Their new site name was changed to King Arthur Baking to reflect the variety of recipes. The website has lots of baker-tested recipes in different categories. You might want to check out this site if you want a winning recipe.
An area county has a recipe challenge where everyone makes the same recipe. They have four age categories to enter and it’s interesting to see the variety of baked bars that showed up. This year the King Arthur recipe selected was for a moist, delicious, easy-to-make blondie bar. It makes a great chewy bar that is full of chocolate as the recipe does call for 3 cups of chips!
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
2 cups + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
3 cups chocolate chips. (Can use a combination of different chips and nuts.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9” x13” pan. Melt the butter and stir in the brown sugar. Add the salt and vanilla, stirring until well combined. Allow mixture to cool slightly, then add the eggs, beating well after each addition. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl midway through the process. Add the baking powder and flour, stirring to combine. Stir in the chocolate chips and other additions of your choice. Press batter into the prepared pan using a wet spatula. Bake for 30-32 minutes until risen, shiny and golden. Let the bars cool completely before cutting. Makes 24 bars.
Another fair treated the judges to a catered box lunch that had sandwiches made in delicious pretzel buns. The pretzel buns have a golden brown, shiny crust, salty topping with a soft chewy interior. I found a recipe on the King Arthur site that I’d like to try as it takes about 20 minutes to prepare 10 rolls.
4 ½ cups unbleached bread flour
Topping-pretzel salt or coarse salt
Water bath- 2 quarts water
Mix the dough ingredients by hand, mixer or bread machine until smooth. The dough will be slightly sticky after mixing for about 5 minutes. Allow the dough to rise in a lightly greased bowl for about an hour until doubled in size. Gently deflate the dough and transfer to lightly greased work area. Divide the dough into 10 pieces. Flatten each dough ball with the palm of your hand until 3 inches across. Grease a baking sheet or cover with parchment paper. Place balls on baking sheet and let rise 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Prepare the water bath. Bring the water salt and baking soda to a boil in a large pot. Drop 5 balls into the water bath. Cook for 30 seconds, flip over and cook for 30 seconds longer. Use a slotted spoon to return the buns to baking sheet. Repeat with 5 additional buns. While still warm, sprinkle with salt. Using a scissors or sharp knife to cut deep ½ inch “X” in the center of each bun. Bake the pretzel buns for 20 to 24 minutes until deep brown. Remove and transfer to rack to cool. Makes 10 buns.
This mini muffin recipe is a good one to make if you like mini donuts. And don’t want the mess of making donuts You could make the muffins in 12 regular muffin cups, just bake longer 25-30 minutes until they are done.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 24 mini muffin cups. Mix ½ cup sugar, ¼ cup butter and nutmeg in large bowl. Stir in milk, then baking powder and flour until well blended. Fill the prepared mini muffin cups halfway. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned on top 15 to 20 minutes. While muffins are baking, place ¼ cup butter in a bowl. In another bowl mix ½ cup of sugar with the cinnamon. Remove the muffins from their molds and dip I melted butter and then in the sugar-cinnamon mixture.