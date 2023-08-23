While judging 4-H and open class entries at county fairs this year, I discovered prize-winning recipes often used the King Arthur flour site for their recipes.

King Arthur flour is special as it is unbleached and uses no preservatives. You could probably use regular flour in their recipes if you can’t find the King Arthur brand. Their new site name was changed to King Arthur Baking to reflect the variety of recipes. The website has lots of baker-tested recipes in different categories. You might want to check out this site if you want a winning recipe.

