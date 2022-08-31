Litchfield’s downtown received a welcoming upgrade last week.
City crews installed new banners on 18 light poles lining North Sibley Avenue that offera red-white-and-blue message of “Welcome to Litchfield.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Litchfield’s downtown received a welcoming upgrade last week.
City crews installed new banners on 18 light poles lining North Sibley Avenue that offera red-white-and-blue message of “Welcome to Litchfield.”
The banners were first proposed last year by Mayor Keith Johnson, who says he got the idea from Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, a city he and his wife have visited during annual winter vacations.
“They had horizontal banners attached to their light poles that proclaim ‘Daytona Beach Shores, A Nice Place to Live,’” Johnson said. “I thought this would be a great welcoming addition to our downtown historic district.”
With reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12 through downtown Litchfield completed in 2020, and with other steps taken to revitalize downtown, Johnson said he thought “it was time to launch the idea.”
“I feel they add a welcoming sight to our community,” he said.
The vinyl banners, including mounting hardware, cost $4,800, and Johnson proposed seeking donations to cover the cost.
Litchfield Downtown Council, the association of downtown business owners and other community members, was among those who applauded the idea, boosting the effort with an immediate offer of a $1,500 donation to help pay for the banners. Admiral Benson VFW Post and Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post also contributed $1,000 each to fund creation of the banners.
And the current patriotic banner design isn’t the only one in the works. Two others — a “Litchfield banner” and a “winter banner” — have been created and will be displayed on a rotating basis throughout the year.
The proposed schedule is as follows:
The patriotic-themed banners and mounting hardware were purchased from a Shakopee-based business, while winter and Litchfield banners were designed and purchased from Ramsey Printing in Litchfield.