The so-called last weekend of summer turned into a dangerous one on Meeker County lakes.

Two watercraft accidents on two different lakes injured boaters on Sunday and Monday, according to news releases from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a collision between a personal watercraft and a boat on Lake Manuella in Ellsworth Township.

According to the news release, a Jet Ski driven by Cole Stuedeman, 16, of Plato collided with a boat driven by Roman Bloemke, 44, of Hutchinson. Both craft sustained moderate damage.

Stuedeman was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital by family members for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

The next day, deputies responded at 4:32 p.m. to a watercraft accident on Lake Francis in Kingston Township.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a boat driven by Jeremy Dahlen, 46, of Clear Lake rolled on its side, apparently caused when line slack, while pulling tubers, snapped tight.

As a result of the boat rolling, Maddelyn Dahlen, 19, a passenger in the boat, was thrown into the back of the watercraft and received minor injuries. She was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

