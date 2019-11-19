Litchfield City Council received good financial news Monday as it approved the sale of $3.875 million in sewer revenue and refunding bonds.
Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers & Associates, the city’s financial adviser, told the Council that its AA-minus rating saved the city and taxpayers thousands of dollars in the bond sale.
Six financial institutions bid on the bonds, Eldridge said, which is the most bidders on a city bond in recent memory.
“It was good,” Eldridge said. “It was really good.”
Piper Jaffray was the winning bidder with a 1.8918 percent bid, in what was a competitive bidding process that saw the highest offer at just 2.0079 percent.
Eldridge congratulated the City Council on the city’s AA-minus rating, giving credit to the administration for its work to satisfactorily answer all of rating company Standard & Poor’s questions.
That rating will remain for the next two years, Eldridge said, barring significant changes to the city’s profile, such as it taking on additional debt or a major economic downturn.
Councilor Ron Dingmann later asked for additional explanation of the city’s rating and the factors that affect it.
“What kind of additional debt would jeopardize that (rating)?” Dingmann asked.
“If you needed to build a Taj Mahal city hall …” Eldridge answered. Or if the city issued $15 million to $20 million in new debt in the next two to three years, it probably would want to work with Ehlers & Associates to explain its profile better to Standard & Poor if it hoped to maintain its AA-minus rating.
Eldridge also said that the city’s diversified tax base also has been beneficial in the past when it comes to financial ratings.
“While everyone else was taking, Litchfield was not,” she said.
The city also will use $315,000 in its debt service fund to pay off outstanding bonds from 2011 that have maturity dates ranging from 2021 to 2021.