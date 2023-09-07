Like everyone else, the city of Litchfield has experienced inflation in the cost of operations. But an influx of $240,203 in additional Local Government Aid from the state will keep the City Council from raising property taxes significantly this fall. This year’s proposed levy of $3,482,008 is about $84,000 more than the 2022 levy – a 2.49% increase.
Because the city also has about 15% more tax capacity (a combination of the value of new construction and increased worth of existing property), the increase spreads more broadly, and most property owners should not see much — if any — increase in city’ property tax.
"It shouldn’t be a surprise when people get their proposed tax notice in November,” City Administrator Dave Cziok said during the Sept. 5 Litchfield City Council meeting.
The council also approved a total general budget of $6.8 million, plus $713,842 in debt service. The budget includes the tax levy, LGA and several smaller revenue sources.
LGA comprises 43% of Litchfield’s $6.8 million revenue budget.
Cziok and other city officials noted that, if estimates for 2024 expenses and income change significantly over the next couple of months, the levy and budget could be decreased prior to the adoption of the final budget and levy in December, but it cannot be increased.
Unknown future liabilities at this time include flooring for Litchfield Civic Arena, street infrastructure, the addition of two new city employees, library expenses and a consulting contract that will be higher in 2024, Cziok told the council. The city cannot totally rely on its increased LGA funds, he said, reminding the council that the state Legislature cut LGA drastically in 2004, and has not totally made up the difference, even with this recent influx.
“We need to use caution," Cziok said. "Historically, it has been un-allotted."
Although the 1.5% increase in state aid could have prevented any levy increase at all, the unknown liabilities and potential future changes in state support kept the council from choosing that alternative. Instead, council members voted to set the preliminary levy almost 2.5% higher.
If city residents have questions or comments about how the city spends its money, they can participate in a public hearing about the proposed levy, set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in the council chambers.