Litchfield City Hall

Like everyone else, the city of Litchfield has experienced inflation in the cost of operations. But an influx of $240,203 in additional Local Government Aid from the state will keep the City Council from raising property taxes significantly this fall. This year’s proposed levy of $3,482,008 is about $84,000 more than the 2022 levy – a 2.49% increase.

Because the city also has about 15% more tax capacity (a combination of the value of new construction and increased worth of existing property), the increase spreads more broadly, and most property owners should not see much — if any — increase in city’ property tax.