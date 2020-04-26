The COVID-19 pandemic is the first time in my life I have been faced with a stay-at-home order issued by the governor. Honestly, I never thought I would see the day. That said, we all know it has happened and we’re encouraged to stay home, stay well and stay safe until May 4.
So that begs the question, what are you doing to pass the time? For me, I’ve done some reorganizing, cleaning and a lot of reading. I’m also working from home, which has been a new experience for me. Initially, I didn’t think I would like it because I would miss the interaction with my coworkers. I’m discovering I can get a lot more done without interruptions.
To find out what others are doing, I posted the question on social media. This is what people shared:
“Painting with Tara Tepley online. Love it! She is awesome!” — Kathy Berghuis
“Redecorating ... making pallets and painting them.” — Cheryl Christenson Myers
“Doing online church, looking for a place to live because my husband’s landlord won’t let me live here, hanging out with my family and sweet little puppy.” — Michelle Ducharme
“Lots of cooking! Plus painting rocks and making masks, reading and walking along the river.” — Lori Lynn Rasmussen
“(Trying) new recipes, treadmill for half-hour daily, online daily Masses from our church, walks when weather is nice, sewing masks, baking and learning new decorating techniques.” — Catherine Libor Huse
“Working overtime filling grocery shelves, attending online college courses and helping kids with distance learning.” — Andrea Matheny
“We are making lots of masks, baking goodies, doing art projects, taking walks, playing in our backyard, and we have begun spring cleaning our home. — Ashley Neumann
“Definitely a good time to get outside and just walk, run or jog. Visit some state parks and enjoy nature.” — Andrew Broll
“Cooking more, keeping in contact via phone with friends and family and making blankets and angel keepsakes for the Angel Dress project that I volunteer for. Enjoying time with my husband!” — Judy Peik
“Eating. I am eating a lot. Ugh.” — Elizabeth Lhotka
“Spring cleaning.” — Judy Anderson
“Reading a book out loud together as a family and going for a walk every day!” — Jessica Stritesky
“Painting along to the videos Tara from The Paint Factory has been posting.” — Cheryl Johnson
“Lots of organizing and decluttering closets/drawers, tons of batch cooking, spring cleaning, walking in the fresh air, germinating seeds for a vegetable garden and flower baskets.” — Nancy A. Bjerke
“Puzzles, sewing, cleaning, baking, hot tub.” — Sharon L. Grivna
“I am catching up on scrapbooking in hopes to still have a grad party for my senior.” — Jenny Kalenberg-Anderson
“If there ever was a time to prioritize our health, it’s now!” — Brittany Koch
“Lots of baking and cooking since my youngest suddenly moved home from college three months early, and actually online dating! Who knew a pandemic would have me dating again!” — Kristi Thompson
“I’m catching up on things to do that are on my Post-it pad. I’m receiving personal phone calls and making them. It’s really good to hear a real person’s voice.” — Jeanne Ray
“I’m doing a lot of embroidery on flour sack dishtowels. I’m also a big reader, which really helps pass the time since I’m retired and don’t have to think about going to work.” — Barb Rosenau
“Sewing. Finishing two quilts and sewing more than two dozen masks from the leftover fabric. Also making doll clothes for a granddaughter.” — Amy Wilde
“House renovations.” — Paige Marie Clark
“Sewing masks! It has kept me very busy.” — Mary Shubat
“Well, after some prompting from a couple friends, I’ve been posting cooking videos with recipes. I think it has brought joy to my friends and family. It has been a fun project for my husband and I. Tune in for ‘Cooking with Cathy.’” — Cathy LeFebre Haugo
“Same as before. Not as much shopping.” — Tim Burley
“I am busy sewing masks. The majority I have given to DeAnn Rothstein for her ‘Masked Mamas.’ I am also sewing masks for my family and friends. Several employers have not provided masks and I gave them masks. Unfortunately, several of my friends have cancer and also need masks for themselves and their families. My husband says I can not quit until I have sewn all the fabric in the basement into masks. My response was that we will have a vaccine before that happens! The Litchfield Masked Mamas have sewn over 3,000 masks.” — Darlene Kotelnicki
“Learning how to play new board games with the kids. Put up a gym in the living room. Becoming a better cook.” — Naomi Cermak
“I’m working from home, so (other than missing human contact) my days are not all that different. Evenings and weekends I take more walks, go for a drive and connect with friends and family via social media, text, telephone and Zoom. Because I’m unable to visit my parents living in an assisted living setting, I call them more frequently and drop things off for them from time to time.” — Deb Holtz
“We are essential employees, so going to work but at home. We bought a pingpong table and have been playing pingpong, doing a jigsaw puzzle, playing outside and going for lots of walks. We also have been getting all the projects done that we have been putting off!” — Jackie Tacheny Defries
“I have taken on the roll of ‘mask coordinator.’ I don’t sew so I’m picking up pre-made kits, mailing or delivering to the sewers and then distributing the completed ones to those who are in need.” — Cindy Wildman Haugland
“I am sewing masks for the medical field and family and friends.” — Ileen Johnson
“I started a sideline bakery business specializing in European and artisan-style breads and desserts. My customers can pick up their products outside from a cart on my driveway and leave payment in a container so that there’s no contact.” — Gabra Lokken
“I, too, am sewing masks. My comment was that I will need to live a long, long life in order to use up my fabric stash. Also using up a yarn stash making the little stretchy ‘do-dads’ with buttons to hook the elastic on in order to relieve the irritation from the elastic on the ears. Now if I could only find a way to help the Masked Mamas with my scrapbooking stash … lol.” — Sandi Turbes
“Homework with my kids.” — Nicole McKenzie