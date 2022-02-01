Britney Prahl, a Litchfield High School senior, won the local round of the American Legion Oratorical Contest Jan. 20.
Prahl, the daughter of Donovan and Brenda Prahl, received a $500 scholarship as the local winner and advanced to the Seventh District contest, which will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
The Oratorical Contest asks students to prepare an 8- to 10-minute oration on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with an emphasis on citizens’ duties and obligations to the government. The program provides scholarship funds at local, district, state and national levels, with winner of the National Contest earning a $25,000 scholarship. This year’s national contest will take place April 22-24 in Indianapolis.
Prahl participates in tennis, student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Litchfield High School. She enjoys reading, biking and hiking in her free time.
Other top finishers locally were Travis Crusoe, an LHS junior, who finished second and earned a $250 scholarship, and Zachary Stockland, an LHS junior, who earned a $125 scholarship.
Committee members for the local American Legion Post 104 Oratorical Contest include: Tom Westrum, Legion Auxiliary members Brenda Rick and Betty Lohse, LHS Principal Jason Michels, LHS counselor Madison Jewell, and teachers Natasha Koll and Adam Hayes.