It's not surprising with the soaring price of gas and groceries that business is booming at area food shelves. 

“We are seeing more families in years since before the pandemic started,” said Jayme Revermann, executive director of the Meeker Area Food Shelf. “This year, April and May, we served 100 more families each month over the previous year same time frame, and during the first two weeks of June this year, we have served more than the entire month of June 2021.”

Tags