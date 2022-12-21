Larry Dahl thought his first day on the job at Litchfield Public Utilities might be his last.
He and another employee spent the entire day “picking frozen coal out of a boxcar” to be used as fuel at the power plant. The duo got about half the coal unloaded that first day.
“I went home that night, and I remember telling my dad, ‘I don’t see this as a long career, Dad,” Dahl said. “And he looked at me and said, ‘Son, here’s some advice: Give the job a year, and if you still don’t like it after a year, you’re still young enough to find something else.’”
The 19-year-old Dahl heeded his father’s advice. And when he finally called it a career, punching out for the last time on Nov. 15 this year, Dahl had spent just a shade over 56 years as a city employee since that first day shoveling coal, Nov. 6, 1966.
It’s a career he’s proud of, and one that he says was rewarding — even if a bit challenging and tenuous at times.
Within six months of starting work at Utilities, Dahl earned his boilers license, which meant “I got to go inside (the plant), I didn’t have to go pick coal anymore.” His likelihood of longevity increased significantly at that point, he says.
But most importantly, Dahl credits a small group of people with helping his career stretch for more than half a century. Among them are the three bosses to whom he answered during his stint at Utilities — Louis Nelson, Dallas Nelson and Mark Petsche.
There’s one person to whom he feels especially indebted.
Bill Steinberg was the water and electric foreman at Litchfield Public Utilities when Dahl learned he would be among the six power plant employees who would lose their jobs when Utilities eliminated the steam heat system in downtown Litchfield in 1979. Steinberg asked Dahl’s then-boss, Utilities Superintendent Dallas Nelson, if Dahl could transfer to the water and electric.
“Of course, I jumped at the chance, because I didn’t know what else I was gonna do,” Dahl recalled.
He worked at the water department for three years before moving to the electric department, where he stayed until the mid- to late-1980s. During his time in electric, Dahl was part of the crew that helped install underground wiring to the Evergreen Park and Crescent Park developments.
In the late ’80s, Steinberg established an inventory control system, putting Dahl in charge. When electric department lineman needed equipment, Dahl checked it out, and when they brought in transformers, it was Dahl’s job to check them and number them. He also earned forklift operator certification and took on the job of training other Utilities staff so they could get their forklift license.
Another of his duties was meter reading, a more labor-intensive job than today when meters are read from the comfort of a vehicle, picking up wireless signals from meters as it drives through neighborhoods. Back then, water meter reading meant walking through and stopping to check individual meters at each house — first entering homes to get to the meters that were located in basements, then “as technology advanced,” he says, reading meters that were placed on the outsides of homes.
The monthly walks through Litchfield’s neighborhoods wasn’t a difficult job, except in inclement weather, Dahl said. It occasionally led to some uncomfortable encounters, however.
During one meter reading excursion, he rounded the corner to the back of a house and was greeted by a woman sunning herself in the backyard, “with nothing on top,” Dahl recalled. He stopped dead in his tracks, uncertain what to do, trying to avoid making the situation more embarrassing for himself and the woman.
His uncertainty lasted a little too long.
“The woman looked up at me and she said, ‘Your 10 seconds was up about three minutes ago,’” Dahl said. “I didn’t know what to do, it sort of caught me off guard. She said, ‘Go read the meter. Have a nice day and be on your way.’”
Dahl survived the encounter — and good-natured teasing he received from his coworkers — as well other meter reading exploits and lasted 25 years in the job.
During an economic downtown in 2004 and amidst a restructuring of the department that included disbanding the Public Utilities Commission, Dahl was one of seven Public Utilities employees who received early retirement offers. He took the offer, uncertain what he might do next.
“Seven of us walked out of the Utilities and I don’t think any of them were replaced,” he said. “There were some hard feelings at the time, too, because the City Council disbanded the commission. I guess in the long run it turned out OK.”
And it turned out it wasn’t the end of Dahl’s career with the city either.
Two weeks after he thought he’d worked his last day for the city, Dahl received a call from then-City Administrator Bruce Miller, asking if he’d consider coming back to work, in a different capacity.
“He said, ‘We need someone to mow at the cemetery,’” Dahl said. “I said I’d try it for one summer and see how it goes. And that turned into 18 years.”
Finally, this year, at 75 years old, he decided it really was time to retire. He stayed long enough to help prepare the garland for the city’s Christmas decoration in November, though he didn’t test all of the light bulbs, which had been one of his regular duties.
“My boss has been Mario Provencher,” Dahl said of his latest iteration with the city. “Mario has been super to me. He’s done anything I’ve asked. He said, if you need anything out here, let me know. They got me a new John Deere tractor about every three, four years (for mowing). In fact, there was a new one this year, but I just said, I hope someone else enjoys it, but I won’t be there.”
Dahl says he remembers the advice he received from his cardiologist after suffering a heart attack about 30 years ago.
“Listen to your body,” Dahl said. “If you don’t do anything else, he said, listen to your body, it’ll tell you when you can and cannot do something. And it’s to the point now where I can’t do it anymore.”
Dahl is thankful he was able to do it as long as he did. He has no grand plans for retirement, mostly enjoying the time off, spending it with his wife, Bonnie, to whom he has been married 53 years, in addition to his two adult daughters and their families, including a couple of grandchildren who live and work locally.
“I love Litchfield,” Dahl said. “I’ve lived here all my life. My kids graduated from here, and my grandkids graduated from here, too. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”