Two benches are expected to arrive any day now for installation at Memorial Park, near the beach at Lake Ripley.
They’ll be anchored into the cement pad underneath a canopy that was erected in the park earlier this year, just before Watercade weekend.
The benches and canopy are the latest additions to an ongoing series of upgrades fostered by Litchfield Rotary Club members during the past decade or so. The Rotary-inspired improvements — a beach shower, splash pad and now canopy and benches — have meshed well with others led by Lake Ripley Improvement Association, which partnered with the city for construction of the scenic overlook/deck in 2007, and the community-built playground.
Though there’s been no official agenda for improvements, Mike Solbrack, who serves as treasurer of the Rotary Club, says it’s just all worked.
“The whole thing — everything that’s happened out there — has been an evolution,” Solbrack said. “There really wasn’t a grand plan. It just evolved over time.”
But Solbrack, understandably, is proud of the work and financial investment that the Rotary Club has put forth to guide that evolution.
He remembers the early days of upgrades, which actually began with some demolition. The lake association asked that old brick buildings be removed from the beach area, which could open the spot to a playground and deck.
Solback recalled that Vern Madson was mayor at the time and “very engaged in what was going on with the lake.” Lake association met with him on a Sunday evening, and the old buildings came down on Monday.
“Things were different then,” Solbrack said with a chuckle. “You could never do something that fast now.”
Before long, the lake association — of which Solbrack is also a member — partnered with the city on construction of the scenic overlook. A few years later, former Litchfield teacher Luke Stordahl led an effort to raise funds for and construct the playground.
That playground earned recognition as it received WCCO-TV’s Best of Minnesota award — the result of an online vote in 2013.
While the playground was a huge attraction, it also became inspiration for even more.
“One of our members said, ‘You know, we need a splash pad,’” Solbrack said. “It was getting to be a big thing in some towns.”
Rotary Club members didn’t want just any old splash pad though. Instead, they wanted to go big.
“We just kind of got on board with it,” Solbrack said. “But we said, ‘we’re not going to have a little, rinky-dink splash bad. We’re going to have a nice splash pad.’”
Once their pitch to build a splash pad was accepted by the City Council, which agreed the city would share in the cost of construction, club members got to work raising funds.
The club set a goal of $150,000, but exceeded that by $25,000. The club sold pavers with people’s names on them as part of the fundraising, and it was recipient of funds from the original August bash concert fundraiser.
It was by far the biggest fundraising effort and project the club had ever taken on. And that says a lot for an organization that previously built a playground and a picnic shelter at Prairie Park, at a cost of $25,000 each. Those projects were accomplished through partnerships with the city, in which the city fronted the cost, and the Rotary Club paid back the cost over a five-year period.
Partnering with the city through its Community Reinvestment Fund has been an integral part of the Rotary Club’s accomplishing all of its projects, Solbrack said. As it has been for other groups, including most recently, construction of pickleball courts at South Park last summer and Litchfield Baseball Association’s grandstand canopy construction at Optimist Park this year.
“Those (Prairie Park projects) would not have happened without that” reinvestment fund,” Solbrack said. “The splash pad wouldn’t have happened without that either. I don’t think the playground would have happened without the city either.”
Being part of the Rotary Club’s efforts at Memorial Park recently has been rewarding, but it’s also been a reminder, Solbrack said, of the kind of community effort that’s needed to accomplish big things.
“Like I said, there was really no grand plan, just different groups, different people … it’s been a community effort,” he said. “We’re a small club, but very active. But the support of businesses in Litchfield makes things like this a lot more doable.”
Along with business and individual support, the Rotary Club raises funds through three major events each year. Its Rotary Rose Sale, which is going on right now, sees club members selling hundreds of dozens of roses at $20 a dozen. The Watercade Beach Party brat and hamburger feed was bigger than ever this past July. And its Spring Fling in March brings people in for a dinner and socializing during the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.
The Spring Fling hasn’t happened the past two years, however, due to COVID-19, which was a significant hit to the club’s fundraising efforts. But the club applied for and received some CARES Act funding to replace some of the lost funds.
Solbrack said the benches will be a good addition to the park canopy when they arrive. But they might not be the end of the club’s projects out at Lake Ripley. Because of its fundraising success, the club has about $5,000 left from its splash pad project that members will look to invest in other upgrades, possibly landscaping, he said.
The evolution continues.
“It is a nice thing to drive into town and see a lot of people there in the summer,” Solbrack said of the beach area amenities. “It’s just been a really good thing.”