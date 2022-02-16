Charting the city’s financial course continues to spark disagreement among Litchfield City Council members.
The philosophical divide between rising taxes and capital investments played out again during a more-than-one-hour discussion of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan that was part of the City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
In the end, the CIP received unanimous approval from the five Council members at the meeting.
The resolution included Commercial Street stormwater improvement, Memorial Park parking lot and exterior repair of the Litchfield Library for 2022. In addition, the fate of a wellness/recreation center will be left up to voters if the city proceeds with a referendum on a local option sales tax this fall.
But those decisions only came after some tense moments of disagreement.
At one point, Mayor Keith Johnson responded with raised voice to questions from Ward 2 Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, who said she was concerned about taxes and that there are “certain groups and departments who routinely benefit from fund transfers and some that don’t.”
Her comments followed discussion of the Commercial Street storm water improvement project and a new Public Works Department building. Originally slated for construction this year, the Public Works facility was moved to 2023 as part of updated CIP suggestions by City Administrator Dave Cziok. Meanwhile, Cziok said, the Commercial Street project could be funded by a storm water utility that he suggested the City Council look at implementing.
Johnson offered a strong response to Kotelnicki’s questions.
“These people (city staff) know what the city needs,” Johnson said. “How can we, do you know enough about this to make that recommendation? I don’t. You can bring up all the percents and all you want to … we can nickel-and-dime all over the place. I’m tired of this. We’ve got to get things done.”
The debate came after Cziok introduced the revised Capital Improvement Plan, something the City Council had requested during its last regular meeting in January.
It was there that at-large Council member Ron Dingmann suggested that a two-pronged CIP — dividing projects into “essential” and “nonessential” — might help members make decisions about moving forward. As one list, the CIP included 28 items and more than $20 million in spending during the next five years.
Cziok suggested a “critical” and “non-critical” division of projects, and the updated plan in the Feb. 7 agenda included only the critical projects, with explanations of “why a project was removed, why the council may want to consider adding it back in, and how to reduce any fiscal impact.”
That fiscal impact was included in an analysis that consultant Ehlers and Associates presented to the City Council in January that showed tax rates on a steady and steep incline from 2022 to 2030. If the original CIP were to be followed, property tax rates would climb from 64.05 this year to 98.67 by 2030, according to the analysis.
Along with moving the Public Works facility back one year, the amended CIP included removing upgrades to the Commercial Street storm sewer, exterior improvements to the public library, the Memorial Park parking lot, the wellness/recreation center, the civic arena floor, electrical circuit improvements, library interior upgrades, downtown alleyway improvements, Jaycee Park improvements and repair of the parking lot at Litchfield Golf Club.
“Taking a very sharp edge to anything that’s not that critical service … that’s where we were at with taking those off the list,” Cziok said.
Johnson questioned removing the Commercial Street storm sewer project, saying he thought it should be included in the CIP for this year. Dingmann also asked how that project might be accomplished.
Johnson suggested that some of the American Rescue Plan funding the city received could be used to tackle the project, which could also open the door to other projects like the library exterior work being funded in the CIP.
The storm water project, with a $700,000 price tag, likely would require most of the American Rescue Plan funds, Cziok said.
“I would offer we don’t need to make a decision tonight on American Rescue Plan dollars,” Cziok said, or on the storm water utility.
The list of projects in the CIP is long, and it’s possible, Cziok said, that some of the projects scheduled out five years will have to be done before then out of necessity.
“I struggle with the balance,” Cziok said. “We’re talking about a plan … talking about guiding staff to develop projects to get them to Council to follow this plan … so you guys are making educated decisions as we move forward.”