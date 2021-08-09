The spirit of volunteerism garnered attention Friday afternoon at the Meeker County Fair.
Carol Nelson of Grove City and Lyle Ross of Watkins were recognized as Senior Volunteer of the Year during a ceremony at the fair bandshell.
The Senior Volunteer of the Year winners are chosen from people nominated by the public. Traditionally, the award is given to one woman and one man, though there have been years when no nominees were received for one or both genders.
The Meeker County award was first presented in 1971, according to Donna Whitcomb, director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Meeker, McLeod, Kandiyohi, Renville and Swift counties, though there was a nine-year span when there was no winner due to lack of nominees.
"I love every year I get to come here and announce the senior of the year," Whitcomb said. "We always try to surprise them. It's just wonderful the way all the families and friends and coworkers get the (winners) here."
This year’s Meeker County winners’ names will be forwarded to the Minnesota State Fair, along with senior volunteer award winners from around the state, and Minnesota’s Outstanding Senior Citizens will be be announced Thursday, Sept. 2, at the state fair.
Senior female volunteer
Nelson was nominated, Whitcomb said, because of her support for the Grove City community through fundraisers, dinners, expos and auctions, volunteering her time “or using her baking talents to fill the cookie tables.”
Multiple nominators described Nelson as “a gracious volunteer,” and one who “always has a smile on her face,” Whitcomb said, adding that another nominations said, “She is always willing to help bring sunshine to someone’s day.”
Nelson “just seems to know when something needs to be done, and she does it,” Whitcomb said. “Whether it is starting the coffee, or setting the tables, working the registration table, or helping clean up after events. She’s always there!”
Some of those qualities likely were honed during her work career as a lead on a manufacturing line, in addition to being an adult leader for the Star Lake 4-H Club, while raising seven children on a farm with her husband, Whitcomb said.
“Maybe you know her as the voice of the Grove City Area C.A.R.E. volunteer who answers your phone call, or the RSVP volunteer leading the SAIL exercise class,” Whitcomb said. “You just never know where you will find her.”
Senior male volunteer
Ross was described as “community-minded and always thinking of others” by his nominator.
His work with the American Cancer Society and Meeker County Relay For Life were highlighted. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Ross also has been an active member of the Watkins American Legion, for which he volunteered during the Legion’s 100-year celebration.
Ross’ dedication to veterans and veterans issues, for which he is a tireless promoter, is perhaps most visible in his countless hours spent as a volunteer driver for the Meeker County Veterans Service Office.
“He can usually be found driving the veterans van one to three times per week, transporting veterans to the St. Cloud VA hospital,” Whitcomb said. “His normal day is about eigh hours, and he enjoys every minute of service!”
Ross has made 487 trips driving veterans to appointments since beginning his volunteer service in 2018 — an average of more than 120 rides provided every year.
It was during this service that Ross saw a need for emergency oxygen kits in the veterans service van and advocated for the purchase of two kids. He then ensured that all volunteer drivers were trained in use of the kits.
“I’d like to not only thank him for his service to his country,” Whicomb said, “but also to the people of Meeker County.”