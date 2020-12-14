The nostalgic sound of horses clip-clopping on city streets could soon be part of weekends in Litchfield.
Erickson Acres Carriage Company received City Council approval last week to begin offering carriage rides in the city, based on the owner providing proof of insurance and development of a permit.
Sherri Erickson told the City Council on Dec. 7 that she hoped to begin offering rides in her “antique” carriage this past weekend. However, she announced on Facebook that she would have to delay the start in Litchfield. The horse drawn carriage did two Hutchinson on Saturday and Sunday though.
The original proposal for Litchfield called for establishing a loading and unloading station at Central Park, then creating a route that would wind past historic homes and other buildings, including the G.A.R. Hall and Litchfield Opera House.
But when she spoke to the City Council, Erickson said she’d had a change of heart and thought the better loading/unloading spot might be in the parking lot of City Hall and the Opera House. After loading, she said, the carriage could head north on Marshall Avenue, past Litchfield Library, G.A.R. Hall and Central Park, up to Third Street before turning around and returning to City Hall.
Erickson said she “did make a brief jaunt from City Hall to library square, and I really, really like that venue.” The City Hall parking lot and Opera House also made for the “perfect” backdrop, she said.
As a new business venture, Erickson said, she was still developing ideas for the carriage rides for both Litchfield and Hutchinson. But she was enthusiastic about the opportunity, seeing Litchfield’s historic buildings as the right venue for a horse drawn carriage with a “Victorian look,” complete top hats and other accoutrements of the period.
Erickson Acres has offered carriage rides around the area, including seasonally at tree farms and other events. But Erickson, who attended the Litchfield City Council meeting in the red-and-white costume of “Auntie Klaus,” indicated that she saw the city carriage rides as something that could be offered regardless of season.
She said the rides would be offered on Sunday afternoon — though she entertained the idea of night-time rides, as well — and last 10 to 15 minutes. The rides would cost $9 for children and $17 for adults 18 and older.
Her current “elegant, antique carriage” will carry four people, in addition to the driver, and has rubber-covered wooden wheels so as not to damage the road. Though her concept calls for year-round rides, Erickson said she hoped to be up and running in December to attract holiday business.
The proposal drew excited support from Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, who is also a member of the Litchfield Downtown Council and an ardent supporter of the city’s historic buildings. Kotelnicki told Erickson that the Heritage Preservation Commission had developed a historic home tour that the carriage company could use in developing their route, if they chose.
Erickson told the City Council the business was registered with the state and has a $2 million insurance policy. Passengers also will be required to sign a release form before riding, she said.
City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council that a simple permit allowing “use of public property” could be developed, with an administrative fee of $20.
Council member Ron Dingmann suggested that the city require a bond, beyond Erickson’s own liability coverage, that would protect the city. His suggestion was included in the motion approved by the City Council.