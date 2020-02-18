While the new presidential nomination primary set for March 3 has drawn plenty of attention, Minnesotans have the opportunity to participate in more political decisions during precinct caucuses Tuesday.
Whereas the primary will simply be to select a presidential candidate of one’s preferred political party, caucuses are the start to a grassroots political process of endorsing candidates for other state and federal elective offices, as well as choosing local officers and board members to lead the designated party organization.
In a letter to the editor authored jointly, Meeker County party chairmen Chad Tschimperle, a DFLer, and Andy Carlson, Republican, explained that "Political actions and candidates are shaped directly by the people who show up and participate. Our governmental policy and success for the people reflects the effectiveness of your personal political activity."
So what, exactly, are the caucuses and who can participate? Following is a brief question and answer from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
WHAT IS A PRECINCT CAUCUS?
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms).
WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN A CAUCUS?
To participate, you must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
WHAT HAPPENS AT THE CAUCUS?
Each political party runs their caucus meetings a little differently. Check with your political party if you have specific questions. Generally, there are three main activities at a caucus:
- Choose volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings, and helping with campaign efforts.
- Discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. You can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If you convince other attendees to support your resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, your resolution could become part of the official party platform.
- Choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for Governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus—contact your party for more information.
Precinct caucuses will take place at two locations in Meeker County, for both the Democrat-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties. A breakdown:
DFL
(registration begins at 6:30 p.m., caucusing at 7 p.m.)
- Cities of Dassel and Kingston and Collinwood, Dassel and Kingston townships will convene at Dassel City Hall
- Residents of the rest of the cities and townships in Meeker County will convene in the Litchfield High School cafeteria.
REPUBLICAN
(registration begins at 6 p.m., caucusing at 7 p.m.)
- Cities of Dassel and Kingston, and Collinwood, Dassel and Kingston Townships will convene at Dassel Elementary School gym, 131, William Ave. E., Dassel
- Residents of all other cities and townships in Meeker County will convene at Litchfield Opera House, 136, N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield