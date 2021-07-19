Former Miss Litchfield Cecilia Toenjes is participating in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Organization program this week.
Toenjes, who crowned the new Miss Litchfield -- her sister Claudia -- during a coronation July 11, is among 44 candidates participating in the program this week in Minneapolis. One young woman is chosen to be the Queen of the Lakes, and two women are chosen as Princesses. The selection team considers a variety of criteria including: professionalism, public speaking ability, current and future goals, education and co-curricular/extracurricular activities.
In addition to an interview process, the candidates participate in leadership and personal development, and other unique experiences. These experiences include visiting Minneapolis hallmarks like The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis.
A Meet the Candidates event, which is open to the public, is planned for 9-11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at McNamara Alumni Center. Tickets are available to the public through the Aquatennial Ambassador website.
The week culminates with the Coronation of the 2022 Aquatennial Ambassadors at Hopkins Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, with a reception one hour prior. Tickets will be available to the public through the Aquatennial Ambassador website.
The 2021 Ambassador Team includes: Queen of the Lakes Elise Toussaint from the community of North Branch; Commodore Stephen Zins; Aquatennial Princess Erin Westlund from the community of Hutchinson; Captain Kassi Kruse; Aquatennial Princess Amber Watkins from the community of Anoka; Captain Terri Kane.