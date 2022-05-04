20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 2, 2002
The First Baptist Church congregation in Litchfield celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday with a dinner attended by two former pastors and two charter members and representatives of the Minnesota Baptist Conference. The church’s roots stretch back to May 22, 1951, when a small group of faithful who made up the Litchfield Baptist Chapel met for the first time in a building on the corner of Third Street and Sibley Avenue. Groundbreaking on the church’s current location on East Fourth Street was Sept. 20, 1953, and the building was dedicated in July 1954.
When the stress of dairy farming or planning his June wedding gets to be too much to handle, Jethro Beiler heads for the golf course. That’s a rare option for a busy dairy farmer. But the golf course to which Beiler heads is just as unusual. Beiler, 22, and his father, Melvin, milk 50 cows on their farm 3.5 miles north of Grove City, which they are converting to an organic farm. During slow winter months, however, Beiler needed an outlet. And that’s when he began to transform the hayloft of the farm’s 30-year-old barn into a miniature golf course.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 2, 1972
When the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office recently investigated an incident in which three large tombstones were toppled at the Kingston Cemetery, they determined the culprits responsible were quadrupeds, not bipeds as expected. Investigation showed that a couple of horses from a nearby farm had wandered into the fenceless cemetery. By rubbing their substantial back ends against the tombstones, they tipped them.
Fire departments from Litchfield, Hutchinson, Hector, Lake Lillian and Cosmos were called to the Cosmos Nursing Home shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following a natural gas explosion in the furnace room of the structure. According to a report in the Cosmos News, a natural gas truck was unloading gas into the home’s bulk tank when a hose apparently came loose. Gas accumulated in the basement furnace room where it ignited. A total of 52 patients were evacuated from the structure and moved to the Cosmos School. The force of the explosion propelled the gas truck to a point near the stairway to the basement of the building where it continued to burn. Firefighters were concerned that the truck, which was loaded with 12,000 gallons of gas, would explode and demolish the entire home. The truck burned for some time until shortly before noon when firefighters were able to attach it to a cable and move it 50 feet away from the home, where the fire was extinguished.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 1, 1947
The University of Minnesota chorus under the direction of Dr. James Aliferis, assistant professor of music, and accompanied by the University symphony orchestra, will present the first campus performance of Mozart’s Requiem mass Sunday at Northrup Auditorium. Among members of the University’s chorus to sing Sunday will be Mary Anderson, Winifred Erickson, Eloise Beckstrand and Beverly Peterson of Litchfield.
Robert B. Angier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Angier, was one of several scientists to compile information on vitamins, and his work was featured in the March issue of Reader’s Digest. Robert is a graduate of Litchfield High School.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 8, 1878
The funeral services of Chas. Kimball, who was killed in the Minneapolis mill disaster last week, will be preached in the schoolhouse in Forest City next Sabbath. Charley was a young man who had grown to manhood in the county and was beloved by all who knew him. He was just 21 years of age at the time of his death.
Mr. Pearson’s horse got tired of standing unhitched one day last week and started on a tour. He took a lively turn down Sibley Avenue and across to Crosby’s addition where he was persuaded to stop. An inventory proved that no damage was done.
We learn that some parties from out East are contemplating the erection of a fine brick store block in our town. Glad to hear such things. It makes us feel that Litchfield will make a big start this summer.
Pete Barnes, our blacksmith, says he is going to have the noblest buggy in town in a couple of weeks. Just watch him when he waltzes out with it and that fast colt of his.