Performance review
Litchfield City Council reported during its July 5 meeting the results of its annual job performance review of City Administrator Dave Cziok. The report indicated Cziok received a high end rating in administration and satisfactory in leadership and communication.
Downtown building projects receive approval
The council also approved three downtown renovation projects as recommended by the Historic Preservation Commission. One project involved replacing the historic clock in front of Mary’s Jewelry. The Downtown Council will pay for the clock, but once installed, it will become the property of the city. The other projects were on property owned by John Dyer at 226 N. Sibley and Jesse Narr at 229 N. Sibley.