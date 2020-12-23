It would not be appropriate to say the Litchfield City Council had gone to the dogs.
But council members did spend a significant amount of time discussing issues of the canine variety Monday night.
The council voted unanimously to reject a conditional use permit that would have allowed a resident to kennel five dogs. And later in the meeting, councilors heard about a dog owner group’s effort to find a suitable location for a dog park somewhere in the city.
The rejected CUP came after a lengthy discussion of Planning Commission action on Dec. 14, during which an application from Brenda Lindom was denied on a 4-3 vote.
Lindom, who rents a home on North Swift Avenue, applied for a kennel license after a neighbor complained about the health of her dogs. When a Litchfield police officer visited the home, the dogs were found to be in good health. However, Lindom was told that her five mastifs needed to be licensed by the city, and she applied for and received licenses.
At that point, city staff realized there was conflicting information regarding the number of dogs that can be housed at any one residence. City ordinance limits residential properties to two dogs, but police have been enforcing a provision of the ordinance that five dogs are allowed. That provision calls for a kennel license, however.
City staff told Lindom she needed to have a kennel license in order to keep all five dogs at the home. And she applied for a conditional use permit to operate a kennel — even though they all are personal dogs — which sparked the Planning Commission meeting a public hearing, of which neighbors were notified.
One neighbor attended the Planning Commission meeting and spoke in opposition to the CUP, and two other written statements of opposition were received before the meeting. Opponents mentioned the strong odor coming from the dogs’ kennel, and the effect on property values the kennel could have on neighboring properties.
Following the Planning Commission meeting, and the recommendation of denial that was forwarded to the City Council, the city received seven written letters of support for Lindom’s CUP application.
In addition, Lindom sent a letter of explanation. Prior to moving to Litchfield in 2015, she said, she checked on the city’s dog regulations and was told that ordinance limited ownership to five dogs.
The limit was an important consideration, Lindom said, because she owned and actively showed mastifs at competitions throughout the county.
“My dogs have never all been home at the same time,” she wrote. “If I wasn’t showing, I would pay a handler and send them out to be shown.”
All five of her mastifs are AKC champions, she said, with two holding both AKC and international champion rankings. In addition, one of her dogs was purchased as a therapy dog to help with her two adopted children, both of whom are autistic and have fetal alcohol syndrome.
Both of the children progressed well and didn’t need a therapy dog, but “she did make a wonderful companion for them. 11 years now,” Lindom wrote of the dog.
Lindom and her husband paid “thousands of dollars” for each of their dogs, as well as thousands of dollars to prepare them and travel with them to shows, “all parts of the sweat, blood, but mostly love that goes along with having these beautiful babies as part of our family.”
She added that “We give our dogs the best care possible. I didn’t just go by (sic) any dog. I bought dogs that had health tested parents for everything genetic, so I knew they would have a better, healthier, life and longer.”
Denying the conditional use permit would force her to give up some of her dogs or move, Lindom wrote.
City Council members were not unsympathetic. In fact, Coucilor Sarah Miller said Lindom was trying to do the right thing and things “snowballed," despite the fact that prior to the complaint earlier this year there had been no complaints made to the city about the dogs.
Councilor Vern Loch Jr. said the issue might be looked at in the wrong way. Rather than a conditional use permit, which would stay with the property owner, not Lindom as renter, an interim use permit would be more appropriate, he said. Conditions could be set, just as in a CUP, Loch said, but the interim use would be in place only as long as Lindom kept dogs at the address.
“My heart would be to accept this (CUP),” Councilor Ron Dingmann said, “but JR (Loch) brings up a good point. If we could resolve this with some type of interim use, so not to set a precedent….”
Mayor Keith Johnson sided with opponents. “People that have complained, it’s huge. The smell. What about the value of the home of the person next door? If you’re going back to the Planning Commission (with an interim use request), those are issues that have to be thought about. This is not a place in our community for having five dogs.”
"Those are five large dogs, not toy poodles,” Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki said. “The size of the dogs is a concern to me.”
In the end, the Council voted 6-1 to deny the conditional use permit, with Miller being the lone dissenting vote.
Dog park discussion
Bill Hicks, speaking on behalf of a group hoping to establish a dog park in the city, spoke to the City Council about four possible sites for such a park.
The locations — Memorial Park, Casey Park, North Park and Wellhead Park — all offer pros and cons, Hicks said, and it was the group’s hope that by making the suggestions, they could spark conversation and action toward creating a park.
“This was an introductory first step,” Hicks said after showing maps and discussing pros and cons of each. He acknowledged there might be other suitable locations for a dog park. “We are putting together a bunch of people from the community that would like to see a safer place for their pets. Now we want direction from you guys and city staff.”
City Administrator Dave Cziok said “one of the first steps is staff is going to have to educate themselves. I think … staff has mentioned a couple other locations.”
Mayor Johnson questioned Hicks about the complaints a dog park might draw from nearby residents, especially the odor that might come from the dogs.
“Only if people are not doing what their duty is, which is to pick up after their dog,” Hicks said. “Of if the receptacle for waste has its lid off.”
Dog park supports are looking for a space of about 1 acre in size that could be fenced in, and divided into two or three sections that would accommodate large and small dogs. In addition, Hicks said, there’s generally a strong interest in a long, narrow runway that allows for dogs chasing Frisbees or just running for exercise.