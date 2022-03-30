Changing requirements and increasing industrial demand will force some expensive improvements to Litchfield’s wastewater treatment plant.
Paul Saffert, a wastewater expert with Bolton & Menk, told the City Council Monday that the city’s engineering consultant is still reviewing improvement options as they create a plan to deal with more stringent wastewater discharge limits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and at the same time handle increasing loads from some of the city’s large industrial customers.
In addition, even though the wastewater treatment system has seen some upgrades in the past decade, some components at the treatment plant are at least 40 years old, Saffert said.
Depending on the technological path that’s chosen — and where the state’s limits on wastewater discharge land — upgrades could range between $55-$90 million.
Discussion of upgrades at the treatment plant began late last year and was sparked by what City Engineer Chuck DeWolf described as “overloading” by some of the city’s industrial customers. Among those customers is First District Association, which last year completed a massive expansion of its dairy processing facility, but FDA is just one of 10 “significant industrial users” who have increased production, which has increased demands on the city’s wastewater system, according to Mayor Keith Johnson.
The MPCA established new limits for effluents and phosphorous, and a new limit for nitrogen is expected in the near future.
The phosphorous limit, which previously was 1 milligram per liter, will be reduced to a quarter of that amount, Saffert said. Previous upgrades at the Litchfield facility allowed the plant to reach a phosphorous discharge level of .5 mg/liter – half of what the current limit is. But that better-than-required performance would fall short of the four-times reduction of the more stringent rules.
Meeting the new limit leads to other challenges at the plant, Saffert explained, one of them being increased biosolids. Every pound of phosphorous treated creates about 15 pounds of biosolids, and the existing equipment at the treatment facility does not have the capacity to handle that.
Saffert expects the nitrogren limits to be much more stringent as well, and even though the target isn’t known yet “just know it’s coming,” he told the City Council, so that can be integrated into plant upgrades.
Another concern is chloride discharge. The MPCA’s limit is 230 mg/liter, while the city’s current discharge is about 300 mg/liter, Saffert said. Chloride comes to the treatment facility as a result of home softener systems, which use salt in the softening process. Municipal wastewater treatment plants aren’t designed to remove the chloride, so it ends up being discharged into rivers, which can harm fish and plant life.
The best way to reduce the issue is for the city to provide soft water to residents, but “that is a separate project” from wastewater treatment upgrades, Saffert said.
Wastewater treatment plant upgrades have a cascading nature, with “every single one of these processes done independently,” Saffert said. “The plant is actually a set of 10 different systems that are working together. As you work on one, it impacts four others.”