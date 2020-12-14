A cooperative effort between the Litchfield Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission to revive downtown buildings received City Council support last week.
“In my opinion, the conversation that started a few months back … and has grown with some positive energy … is long overdue,” Shannon Asmus, chairman of the Planning Commission, told the City Council during its Dec. 7 meeting. “Downtown is in need of help and attention.”
But, Asmus cautioned, that help would not come overnight, as the two groups undertake a comprehensive review to “determine what we want and need. And the terms want and need are very different.”
Improvement of downtown buildings, and assistance for owners of the buildings, has long been a topic of discussion and debate. That discussion moved into the forefront again recently when Asmus and City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, the council’s representative on the HPC, began exploring collaboration.
They scheduled a meeting for late November between the two groups, and also invited Mid-Minnesota Development Commission Executive Director Eric Day. Because of pandemic social distancing, the meeting was conducted digitally, which created some challenges, but it still was attended by more than 30 people, according to Kotelnicki.
Day followed up on the meeting with a letter indicating MMDC’s support and assistance. The agency received a $400,000 grant, which it used to hire to two economic development specialists.
“They are focused on helping our region’s businesses, organizations and communities become more resilient and recover from the economic injuries resulting from the current pandemic,” Day wrote. “So, to a fair degree, I can offer (Michelle Martozke, economic development specialist’s) time related to support the resilience of Litchfield’s downtown business community without fee.”
Comprehensive planning, transportation planning and other more in-depth work would require additional fees, Day wrote.
He encouraged the Planning Commission and HPC to find areas where they agreed and to focus primarily on those issues, since attention to disagreements was likely to be unproductive.
“I also think it’s important to give everyone the freedom to share ‘pie in the sky’ sorts of ideas without any judgment or naysaying,” Day wrote.
Kotelnicki said the two groups were interested in getting started on collaboration as soon as possible.
“We have to figure out what the next step is and then who should be involved,” she said.
“We understand it’s going to take some time,” Asmus added.
The Council voted unanimously to allow the continue collaboration, with Mayor Keith Johnson encouraging the HPC and Planning Commission to work with Day and MMDC representatives on an action plan.