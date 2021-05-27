Litchfield City Council set a public hearing for June 21 to review changes to city code relating to nuisance properties, specifically weeds and long grass.
City Planner Hannah Rybak explained in a memo that the city’s code pertaining to weeds and grass has not been updated for “many years.” She recommended updates to code that would “provide clarity on maintenance requirements” and also seeks to streamline the process when the city has to tackle nuisance properties, such as mowing or removing weeds or brush from properties.
The city’s current ordnance is “burdensome” when it comes to addressing such issues, City Administrator David Cziok said. Under current code, the city sends a letter via regular mail to the property owner, giving them 10 days to address the issue. On or after the 10th day, city staff would inspect the property, and a second notice is sent regular mail giving the owner seven additional days to address the issue. If still no action was taken, the street department cut the grass, at no cost to the property owner.
“Because it’s been burdensome, we haven’t been seeking reimbursement for costs” when city staff performs lawn maintenance, Cziok said.
However, a proposed change to the code would allow one notification of violation, which would cover the whole summer. That also will make it easier to bill for the work done, Cziok said.
“It is not fair to the vast majority of property owners who maintain their own yards throughout the summer to offer essentially a free lawn mowing service to those who do not,” Rybak wrote in her memo.
The new process would be to send a first notice regular mail, and second notice done either via certified mail or by posting on the property.
In addition, the code would change to say that repeat violations within the same calendar year are subject to city action without additional notices.
“Properties that habitually fail to maintain their yards are few and far between,” Rybak’s memo said. “However, the few that do have a negative impact on surrounding property owners. Requiring further notices allows the nuisance to remain on the property longer.”