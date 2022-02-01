After multiple meetings over the past few months, a group of city and school district representatives brought the result of their work on a wellness/recreation center to a large crowd gathered Monday night at the Litchfield Opera House.
The report by the joint city-school committee was short on specifics — though it did include a potential price tag in the $35 million range and a preferred site on school district property just south of the high school-middle school complex. Details will come later, group members said, as the school board, city council and consultants build out the plan based on public comments they receive.
“It’s really exciting for me to see where we are,” Litchfield Public Schools Superintendent Beckie Simenson said as she described outreach efforts that will seek public feedback during the next several months. “… Our community stakeholders, we need your input.
“It’s a goal of ours to come up with a good facility,” Simenson added. “And I think we’ve done just that.”
Pat Overom, principal director of ICS, a Minneapolis consulting firm that worked with Litchfield Schools on its successful $33.8 million bond referendum in 2019, described a “pretty elaborate” five-step planning process. The city-school effort currently is midway through the second, or development, phase, he said, following a discovery step during which the two entities formed a list of priorities for a wellness/recreation facility.
The process has helped establish an inventory of needs and spaces, which in turn has helped create a “conceptual budget” and some “concept diagrams.”
“And since then, it’s really been kind of an iterative process of taking feedback, reacting to those budgets and those scope concepts, refining things, prioritizing again, and kind of that feedback loop to continue through that process,” Overom said.
City Council member John Carlson and Litchfield Schools Activities Director Justin Brown covered some of those priorities, in addition to showing a facility diagram and location, then covered the costs.
Among priorities identified by City Council members, Carlson said, were an elevated walking track, warm water pool and multi-use rooms. For their part, school district representatives on the joint committee placed a priority on a cold water pool to replace the aging, five-lane pool currently at the high school, and could be used as practice and competition space by school swim teams, as well lap swim and water aerobics classes by community members.
A consensus also developed on a fieldhouse with a multi-purpose gym space, Carlson said, with “something for everybody,” including but not limited to activities such as volleyball, tennis, pickleball, indoor soccer and batting cages. In addition, a fieldhouse could be used for trade shows, craft shows or other non-sports-related events.
“So whatever season it is, or whatever the need is, that meets that priority for our community members,” Brown said of the space.
Though a diagram of the facility, along with location, were projected onto a screen, committee members cautioned everyone not to dwell too much on that, or on the following slides that broke down potential facility construction costs. Too many questions remain, and so much public input must be gathered, before anything near a final design or budget can be clear, they said.
Though the “concept” cost currently stands at nearly $35 million, it is likely to change. In addition, some of the funding is already waiting. The state Legislature approved a $5 million grant to fund construction of a joint city-school facility during last year’s session. It also approved the city pursuing a referendum for a half-percent sales tax that could provide another $8 million over a 20-year period. Even if both of those funding sources come through, Carlson said, there would be work to do to come up with the rest of the funds.
That’s likely to be part of the feedback and priority-setting loop that the group mentioned earlier.
“I will caution you that the drawing that you saw tonight … is just a drawing,” Simenson said. “It’s a concept, a conceptual map. The final part is not going to look like that. It just won’t. We’re hoping that it has all the components in it, but we need to meet with you and say, ‘you know, what, is this what you want? Tell us more.’”