Litchfield’s annual citywide cleanup event drew a lot of attention again this year.
As the cleanup event started Saturday morning, cars lined up for blocks on 10th Street and Armstrong Avenue, at the check-in area before proceeding to the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot for drop-off.
Council member Betty Allen, who was doing check-in at the 10th/Armstrong intersection said response had been “incredible.” Mayor Keith Johnson, who was helping unload items in the Civic Arena parking lot, called it another successful event and said he appreciated the response residents had given to the cleanup.
For $25, residents could bring a vehicle load of almost any kind of junk, but were limited to one television, computer monitor and one mattress or box spring. Additional TVS, monitors, mattresses and box springs were assessed an additional $5 fee.
Waste Management and Surplus Warehouse assisted with item drop-off, as did many service club members and Litchfield High School students.
In addition, Litchfield Rotary Club and FCCLA students accepted gently word, used and new shoes at the drop-off. The shoes are used to support micro-enterprise vendors, small businesses in developing nations.