You have junk. The city of Litchfield is ready to take it off your hands.
Well, if you are a resident of the city and follow a few guidelines.
Litchfield's citywide cleanup will run from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, with a load check of items to discard at the intersection of 10th Street and North Armstrong Avenue. Vehicle lineup will be on 10th Street and Armstrong Avenue, with vehicles proceeding to the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot to drop off items.
Residents will be asked to show driver's license or a Litchfield Public Utilities billing as proof of eligibility to participate in the citywide cleanup.
Residents will pay a $25 fee per load, which can include one television, computer monitor, and one mattress or box spring. Additional televisions or monitors will be charged at a fee of $5 each, as will mattresses and box springs.
The Civic Arena parking lot will have a designated area for appliance and electronics drop-off, as well as an area for other disposable items.
Some items cannot be accepted, including paint, tires and hazardous chemicals.
Waste Management and Surplus Warehouse both will be in the Civic Arena parking lot with volunteers ready to help unload recyclable items.
For additional information, people can call City Hall at 320-693-7201.