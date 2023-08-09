Erickson and the puzzle

Danelle Erickson shows the pamphlet mystery solvers receive, along with one of the tools used for the puzzle. Behind her stand portraits of Civil War soldiers some of which play a part in the mystery.

 STAFF PHOTO BY KENDALL LARSON

In a bid to make history come alive and engage visitors with an interactive experience, G.A.R. Hall has unveiled its latest attraction: a Civil War spy mystery.

Set in the main room of the hall, the mystery takes participants on a journey to solve eight puzzles that lead to a hidden treasure. Inspired by historical puzzles and codes used during the Civil War, the mystery offers a unique blend of entertainment and education.

Tags