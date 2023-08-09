In a bid to make history come alive and engage visitors with an interactive experience, G.A.R. Hall has unveiled its latest attraction: a Civil War spy mystery.
Set in the main room of the hall, the mystery takes participants on a journey to solve eight puzzles that lead to a hidden treasure. Inspired by historical puzzles and codes used during the Civil War, the mystery offers a unique blend of entertainment and education.
“We wanted to create something different and researched some of the codes and methods that were actually used during the Civil War,” said Danelle Erickson, executive director of the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall. “It’s fascinating to combine history and puzzles.”
Upon arrival, visitors receive a spy booklet and venture through the room, tackling each puzzle one by one. Each puzzle yields a number, and at the end of the trail, these numbers form a combination to unlock the treasure chest’s secrets.
Designed to be accessible to all, solving the mystery requires no prior knowledge of the Civil War, Erickson emphasized. The puzzles vary in complexity, and hints are available to assist those who might get stuck.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re stuck, but at the same time, there’s room for some brainwork,” she said.
The Civil War spy mystery demonstrated wide appeal when the museum first tried it last year.
“We did it last fall and had people of all ages joining in,” Erickson said. “It’s perfect for families, school-aged kids, retirees – anyone with an interest in history can enjoy it.”
The puzzles themselves delve into various aspects of Civil War history. From ciphers used by spies to word searches and map-related challenges, each puzzle connects visitors with historical elements.
“It’s based off Civil War spy techniques, and we’ve included different methods they used to share information,” Erickson said.
As participants solve the puzzles and reach the treasure chest, they’re rewarded with prizes, including a bragging sticker and a sweet treat that traces its origins back to the Civil War era – jelly beans. The tangible combination lock adds an extra element of excitement, providing a hands-on experience.
“We want people to see that history is more than just dates and facts – it’s about stories and the people who shaped our past,” Erickson said. “This space holds the stories of the men who fought in the Civil War and later settled in Litchfield and Meeker County. We hope this fun experience sparks curiosity and encourages visitors to explore more of our museum.”
Visitors can expect to spend around 30 to 45 minutes completing the booklet and puzzles. With the mystery set to run from Aug. 12-19, organizers are keen to make the most of the event, aiming to attract families and history enthusiasts looking for unique and engaging activities.
So, if you’re in search of an interactive and historical adventure, head over to G.A.R. Hall and embark on a thrilling journey to uncover the secrets of the Civil War spy mystery.