Despite concerns about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city’s budget, Litchfield City Council approved two large expenditures totaling more than $100,000 during its meeting April 6, which was conducted via video conference.
The first of those — remodeling of the Litchfield Golf Course clubhouse restaurant — will cost $21,065, with the costs borne by Golf Club Inc., the nonprofit that manages the clubhouse.
“The timing is suspect as we deal with other things right now,” City Administrator David Cziok told the City Council. “It’s a good project (but) timing is bad as we talk about COVID-19 impacts.”
That sentiment seemed to be shared by many council members, yet the need to improve the clubhouse and make it more attractive to potential restaurant operators to lease was also great.
The clubhouse restaurant has been empty since Peter’s on Lake Ripley closed at the end of last year. GCI has actively searched for another tenant while also trying to resolve structural issues with the building.
“I think the plan looks good,” Mayor Keith Johnson said. “They’re going to spend money out of their budget to do this. Give them a chance to get this done.”
The City Council offered unanimous approval for the plan.
Approval for the other major expenditure — $95,000 for construction of a grandstand canopy at Optimist Park — was more difficult to come by, and was delayed for a year, but still seen as a worthwhile investment by the City Council.
Litchfield Baseball Association proposed the improvement at Optimist Park, home to the amateur Litchfield Blues and to high school, VFW and American Legion teams, at a City Council meeting in January.
The proposal called for the city to front most of the initial cost of the project, with the baseball association paying $20,000 up front and another $30,000 paid over six years.
In addition, Systems West Inc. of Litchfield has pledged labor and equipment totaling about $20,000, according to Mike Doering, part-owner of Systems West.
Construction of the canopy is an integral part of what Litchfield Baseball Association board members hope will be a joint bid, with Dassel, to host the 2023 State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
The association originally asked to have the canopy completed in 2020. However, Nick Ridgeway, representing the board at the meeting, said that a commitment from the city to build the canopy in 2021 would be enough to solidify the state tournament bid.
“We would have no problem with that,” Ridgeway said when asked by Mayor Johnson about the timing of construction. “I think they (the state board) would look at that as reasonable. That would strengthen our case, if we had a resolution that the city was committed to doing it.”
Funds for the construction will come from the city’s Community Reinvestment Fund, which contains about $235,000 currently, Cziok told the City Council.
Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki praised the baseball association for their presentation and suggested the City Council approve construction of the canopy for 2020. Johnson seconded the motion, but the resolution gained no other support and died on a 5-2 vote.
“I’m committed to doing this canopy,” Councilor Vern Loch Jr. said. “I’m willing to stay with this project, but I don’t want to be committal. (What) if we get there and have no funds and wonder, ‘How could we have done this?’”
Councilor Sara Miller expressed similar sentiment, saying, that “I think that we should do this … but I’m struggling a little bit with the conversations we just had (about pandemic-related financial challenges) and now we’re saying let’s go ahead. I don’t know that I can support the 2020 (construction), not with the conversations we just had.”
In the end, the council offered unanimous support for building the canopy in 2021.