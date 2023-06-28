Kendall Larson

Kendall Larson

Dear Hutchinson and Litchfield,

I’m Kendall Larson, but I don’t really use my last name much, so forgive me if I omit it at times. I’m one of the lucky new reporters working with Crow River Media. I figured you all might want to know the person who is going to be driving around the area asking questions about what you do. So here is my condensed life story of how I got here.

Tags