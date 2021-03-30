A Litchfield church and two organizations associated with the city's downtown are planning a Community Easter Party Saturday, April 3, in the parking lot of the Litchfield Opera House.
The event is being sponsored by Litchfield Downtown Council, along with Greater Litchfield Opera House Association and Litchfield United Methodist Church. Geared to children 12 and younger, it will run from 10 am. to noon in the parking lot between the Opera House and City Hall, 126 N. Marshall Ave. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Minnesota Department of Transportation's Safety Town will be featured during the party.
Safety Town, a feature at the Minnesota State Fair, is a miniature city, built to child scale, that is used to teach the Safe Routes to School curriculum. The aim is to teach youth traffic safety culture — replicating traffic signs, crosswalks, railroad crossings and other things that they might encounter as pedestrians and cyclists.
In addition to Safety Town participation, children will receive a goodie bag.