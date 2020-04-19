Construction on Litchfield's main street continued last week, with work crews working on the storm sewer between Third and Fourth streets.
Work on the storm sewer will continue to move south on North Sibley Avenue from Third and Fourth, and a second work was to begin installing sanitary sewer a block behind the storm sewer work.
Installation of the water main is scheduled to begin this week.
Downtown businesses remain open, with access through both front and back doors in many cases, though the stay-home orders in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected what businesses can be open.
With downtown Litchfield an active work zone, automobile traffic is encouraged to use the detour, which routes traffic entering from the north on U.S. Highway 12 east on Minnesota Highway 24 then south on County Road 34 back to Highway 12.
MnDOT will be flying drones in the construction zone to take photos and videos of the work being done, according to a news release from the department.