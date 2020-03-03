With spring-like temperatures forecast for the weekend, it’s inevitable that some people’s thoughts will turn to golf.
But long drives and perfect putts were not the topic of conversation during Monday’s Litchfield City Council meeting, which included a long discussion of the municipal golf course’s clubhouse and restaurant.
Since Peter’s on Lake Ripley closed at the end of the year, the restaurant has been without a tenant, and the clubhouse’s management — a volunteer board known as Golf Club Inc. — has been actively searching for another tenant while also attempting to have improvements made to the building.
Brian Johnson, president of GCI, told the City Council that Golf Club Inc. was looking for “a long-term fix with regarding to the restaurant,” and clubhouse, which he called “a vital asset to the entire community.”
In a letter to City Administrator David Cziok and the City Council — included in the the council’s agenda packet — Johnson laid out a proposal that would help finance what he said during the meeting could be “north of” $200,000 in needed improvement to the golf club and restaurant.
The plan included:
- The city, which owns the building, should be responsible for its structural integrity, including the floor in the bar area, which must be improved before any new tenant moves into the restaurant.
- GCI would pay for remodeling the kitchen and restaurant to suit the needs of the next tenant.
- GCI would sell four lots it owns to the city for $125,000 to help finance the kitchen remodel.
- The racquetball club would assist with the remodel.
- If the city sells the building within five years, it would reimburse GCI for 50 percent of the group’s kitchen and restaurant remodeling investment, money that would then be used by GCI for golf course improvements.
“Our membership realizes how important this building and restaurant is to our community and how important it is to make these improvements and to find a tenant as soon as we can,” Johnson wrote. “We believe the city should take these measures immediately to reduce the down time this will cause within the community.”
The urgency is based on the popularity of the restaurant and bar, especially during the golf season. During tournaments at the course, the restaurant and bar sales jump.
The value of the restaurant and bar extend far beyond the golfers, however, Johnson said.
“It’s (important) to everybody in our community,” he said. “It’s kind of like an event center,” with people coming in and spending money at the restaurant but also at gas stations and other retailers in the city.
Council member Betty Allen challenged the proposal, however, asking how the price of the four lots was arrived at. She also questioned why, suddenly, Golf Club Inc. on the urgency of the fixes needed.
“It was business as usual until December out there,” Allen said. “Now all of the sudden … these things that need to be fixed? Why all of the sudden now are we panicking? Did you not know the contract was up (with the former tenant)? Shouldn’t we have been planning?”
CGI has been planning for a major kitchen remodel for a while, Johnson explained, and when the former tenant opted out, “our timeline got moved up.” And with the building vacant, it exposed additional problems.
Allen expressed disappointment that CGI presented no quotes for improvements, as did councilors Darlene Kotelnicki and Sarah Miller later in the meeting.
“We need to take ownership,” Kotelnicki said. “If we need to do it, we need to do it. But this (proposal) is not ready in its current state. As submitted, I could not support this. It looks like two blank checks (for improvements). We really need specifics.”
Some specifics had been presented to administration, Cziok said. But questions remain unanswered.
“This public process is messy,” Cziok said. “GCI had the opportunity to present their proposal … and now we’re trying to — live — figure out our own ideas.”
In the end, Mayor Keith Johnson proposed that staff and GCI work on a proposal for the most urgent repairs — the bar area floor and the patio— and bring specifics back to the council in two weeks. The motion received unanimous approval.