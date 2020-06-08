An airport use request remains temporarily grounded after a Litchfield City Council decision June 1.
Jeff Huston of Allen Air made a virtual appearance before the City Council to explain his request for an airport hangar extension, which would serve as an airplane sales facility.
But the request runs counter to the Airport Lease Agreement, and could jeopardize federal airport funding the city receives.
In the end, the City Council voted 7-0 to have city engineer Bolton & Menk work with Huston to submit the hangar plans to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.
“I’m not concerned that the FAA is going to come back with a negative response,” Huston said.
His request created a conundrum for the city, since it conformed to conditions of the Airport Ordinance but did not conform to conditions in the standard Airport Lease Agreement, according to a memo from City Administrator Dave Cziok. City staff also said that the use permit could adversely affect other airport users and be a detriment to public welfare, as it includes paving of a grassy area next to the airport taxiway.
The Airport Commission, meeting May 19 did not see the memo, and recommended approval of the use request. But after that meeting, city staff became concerned about the hangar use and whether it would violate FAA regulations. If it did, the city’s annual $150,000 federal airport grant would be put at risk, according to Councilor Eric Mathwig, who serves on the Airport Commission.
Though the commission voted unanimously to approve the use request, “I’m kind of leaning toward an FAA review” after seeing Cziok’s memo, Mathwig said.
“Administration advises against issuing the airport permit based on the fact that this use does not conform with the airport lease,” the memo said. “Historically the City of Litchfield has not allowed for business operations within airport property.”
Allen Air owns the hangar on the northwest side of the airport tarmac area, having purchased the 60-foot by 100-foot structure from the Dick Johanneck Estate in 2019.
The city approved a building permit to repair the hangar, which “was in significant disrepair,” according to a letter from Huston to the city, and that work was completed this past fall.
The hangar’s office is used for flight operations, overseeing maintenance of planes and facilities, and accounting, Huston’s letter said, for the company, which has four employees using the space.
With existing hangar space needed for airplane storage, Huston said, Allen Air wants to build a 30-by-60-foot addition on the east (tarmac) side of the building.
Huston said he believed Allen Air’s request was permitted under the existing lease and therefore should be approved.
He agreed, however, to work with Bolton & Menk to submit the proposal to the FAA for review.