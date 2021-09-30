Four Meeker County 4-H’ers participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show Sept. 25-26 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The show drew 260 youth and 310 dogs from across the state.
Over the two-day event, 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.
Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.
“Youth learn so much responsibility from training their dog and competing in the 4-H State Dog Show,” said Kim Lambert, one of the 749 caring adults who volunteer with the 4-H Dog Project statewide. “These kids work all year long, building strong partnerships with their dogs. If they don’t work carefully with their dogs, the dogs won’t work for them. The responsibility kids learn here they can use forever.”
Meeker County’s delegation, and how they placed, included:
Courtney Atkinson, Forest City Livewires
Rally-Pre-Novice, Blue.
Frances Geurts, Kimbal Kruisers
Agility-Elementary – 4, 8 and 12 inches, Red; Agility-Jumpers 1B – 4, 8, 12 inches, Blue;
Andrew Soderlund, Dassel Lamplighters
Agility – Beginner – 4, 8, 12 inches, Blue/Champion; Rally-Novice, Blue; Showmanship-Open, Blue.
Gabriel Yanish, Forest City Livewires
Obedience-Beginner, Blue; Rally-Novice, Blue/Reserve Champion; Showmanship-Open, Blue.