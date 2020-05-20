Meeker County Administrator Paul Virnig announced during Tuesday's County Board meeting that he plans to leave the position next March.
Virnig, who had discussed his decision with commissioners prior to the meeting, said he was leaving to be able to spend more time with family. His parents are getting older and live in the Little Falls area, he said, and he hopes to be able to see and help them more.
"I appreciate the opportunity," Virnig said, adding that he felt "blessed" to have worked with many different staff members and commissioners during his tenure. "I can't even think how many different staff."
In addition to spending time with his family, he said, he plans to engage in volunteer work and "probably work somewhere a little different" at some point, as well.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the citizens of Meeker County," he added.
Some commissioners, gathering via web conferencing for their meeting, thanked Virnig for his years of service to the county.
No announcement was made about finding a replacement for Virnig or what process or timeline might be followed.