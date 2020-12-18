The Meeker County Board formally approved the county’s 2021 levy and adopted the 2021 budget during its meeting last week.
Next year’s budget will grow by about $1.6 million, or 4.7 percent, to $35.2 million. The levy will increase 2.9 percent or $440,000 next year, to $15.5 million.
While both the budget and levy received unanimous approval, it didn’t come before Commissioner Beth Oberg expressed disappointment in the growing cost of government.
“We always have the discussion and it always remains the same,” Oberg said of the increases, which she questioned when the preliminary budget and levy were presented in early September.
And the preliminary levy did decrease from that point – from an initial 5.5 percent to the 2.9 percent increase approved at the Dec. 15 meeting.
County Administrator Paul Virnig said that a goal this year was to reduce use of fund balance, in a change from 2020 when there were larger draw downs of balances in different funds. And there were some areas, especially the highway construction budget, that were larger than normal. In addition, the county’s interest earning fell by about $180,000.
“It’s a long process,” Virnig said of building the annual budget. “We start in May and (it) culminates in December to certify (the levy) to the state.”
The highway construction budget for 2021 increases by $1.6 million, basically the amount of the budget increase, Virnig noted, from $7,971,520 this year to $9,535,050 in 2021. The highway budget is prone to some up-and-down, depending on projects anticipated each year, as evidenced by the fact that the 2019 highway fund was $8,466,392 – nearly $500,000 more than the 2020 fund.
Meeker County Social Services “tightened their belt a little closer for next year,” Virnig said, and the 2021 Human Services fund will see a $81,005 decrease from the current year.
Virnig also highlighted what he said was a “historically low number” in terms of the personnel costs. With a net increase of $260,000 in 2021, county wages will increase less than 2 pecent next year, he explained.