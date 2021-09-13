Meeker County Board approved a preliminary budget and levy last week that would increase the county’s property tax levy by 2.59 percent over 2021.
The approved preliminary levy of $15,917,223 can be reduced, but not increased, before final approval in December.
County Administrator Andrew Letson said the 2022 budget of $36,464,729 — a 3.5 percent increase over the current year’s budget — includes several significant items, including new vehicle purchases, building projects and four new full-time positions.
The budget also includes $578,600 in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.
Prior to the vote, the board’s discussion looked like it was headed to a smaller levy increase.
District 3 Commissioner Paul Johnson said he would prefer the levy come down to less than 2 percent, and District 4 Commissioner Danny Schiefelbein agreed that he preferred something closer to 1.5 percent.
Commissioner Steve Schmitt seemed agreeable also, but said “when you’re at 2.6 (percent) starting out, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room.”
The budget calls for using about $1.3 million of fund balance in 2022, $314,675 of which would come from the general fund.
Among some of the significant expenses in the 2022 preliminary budget, Letson said, are:
- New vehicles for sheriff, public works, land use, maintenance departments;
- An increase in social services for guardianships and in-home family support;
- Proposed building projects at the family services building, courthouse and law enforcement center;
- Purchases including replacement of radios and use-of-force simulator for sheriff’s office, along with body camera and taser maintenance;
- Four new positions, including two new heavy equipment operators in the public works department, a social worker, and network administrator for IT department.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board asked that Letson look at a preparing a budget that could be funded with a levy closer to 1.5 percent.
In other action:
- The board approved a road maintenance agreement with the city of Cosmos.
- A speed study for County State Aid Highway 33 received board approval, and the request will be sent to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. County Public Works Director Phil Schmalz said the 1.3-mile stretch of road on the south side of Lake Stella is used a lot by pedestrians. The current speed limit of 55 mph has been a concern for residents in the area, prompting a request for a change, which MnDOT would have to approve.
- The board approved hiring two part-time deputies, Jordan Lemke and Taylor Schimmelman, both at $25.88 per hour.
- Also approved was a plan to recruit a full-time social worker, a hire that will be covered by the Community Access for Disability Inclusion waiver.
- Johnson was appointed to the South Fork One Watershed One Plan Area 13 board.