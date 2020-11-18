Meeker County will soon have a new administrator.
Though current Administrator Paul Virnig won’t leave the position until March, Meeker County Board members have been interviewing candidates for several weeks. And during Tuesday’s board meeting, it was announced that Andrew Letson, currently public works director for Lincolnwood, Illinois, has been offered the job.
Letson continues to negotiate the terms of his hiring and he’s not resigned from his current position, but he appears ready to accept the new position.
“I’m very excited to come join you all in Meeker County,” Letson said near the end of the board meeting, which was held virtually because of rising COVID-19 cases in the county. “We’re really looking forward to it.”
The county’s human resources coordinator gave some details of a proposed contract, which includes an annual salary of $114,753.60, as well as relocation costs of up to $5,000. Johnson told the board she would bring the final contract to its next meeting for approval.
Letson has more than a decade of working in local government management positions, including the past three-plus years as director of public works for the Village of Lincolnwood. He has managed a department of 37 employees and more than $10 million in operating and capital expenditures, according to a biography provided in the board agenda packet.
In his current position, he worked with an interdepartmental team to change the village’s capital planning process, developed a 10-year infrastructure improvement program focusing on water main replacements and roadway resurfacing, and implemented new technology to improve the efficiency of the department.
He has a bachelor of arts in political science/public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.
Letson was one of four candidates who interviewed with the board on Nov. 3. The group included Becca Schrupp, city administrator in Canby; Paul Gaebe, administrator at Mother of Mercy care campus in Albany; and Kim Carlson, assistant fleet manager for Minnesota Department of Transportation.