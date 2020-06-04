Meeker County Board could have as many as three new faces out of five seats by January.
Filing for three seats closed Tuesday, June 2, giving an initial picture of what could be a significantly changed county board in 2021.
Commissioner Districts 2 and 3, each with three candidates running, will be on the Aug. 11 primary ballot. The top two candidates from the primary in each district will advance to the general election Nov. 3.
Three people filed for the District 2 seat, including incumbent Joe Tacheny, who was first elected in 2016. Also filing were Greg Gilbertson, a former member of the Litchfield City Council and current fire chief, and Julie Bredeson, a communications studies instructor at Ridgewater College and a rural Grove City resident.
In District 3, where incumbent and current board chairman Bryan Larson decided not to run, three candidates will vie for the opening. Tim Benoit of rural Dassel, Paul M. Johnson of rural Darwin, and John L. Smith of rural Darwin will meet.
Danny Schiefelbein of rural Kimball is the only person to file for the District 4 seat currently held by Mike Housman, who opted not to run.
The filing period for other local positions that do not require a primary, including Litchfield School Board and Litchfield City Council, opens July 28 and runs through Aug. 11.