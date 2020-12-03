Meeker County commissioners will not be taking a pay increase next year.
The County Board voted unanimously Tuesday — after some discussion — not to take the 2 percent pay increase that was approved for other non-contract county employees.
Commissioners earn an annual salary of $26,240, along with per diem pay of $70. A pay increase would have boosted that annual rate by $525 in 2021.
“I don’t feel like this is a year for increases in any department,” Commissioner Beth Oberg said. “I think we need to make a statement. There’s some rough times coming for the economy.”
Commissioner Mike Housman supported the motion, but he wondered if it was the right approach. Though he will be leaving the board in January, Housman said, he thought delaying commissioner pay increases could become a problem.
“I would have been supportive of a 2 percent COLA (cost of living), just to keep this somewhat competitive,” Housman said, adding that the $26,240 annual salary is hardly competitive for the work put in by commissioners. “It’s not a job that exactly pays according to the effort involved.
“It slides to the level of ridiculousness” when the commissioners’ pay rate is kept too low, he said. “I wouldn’t want to see it become a habit of this board to keep it frozen.”
Oberg remained firm on her opposition, however, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many business hard, with many on the brink of closing. With that as a backdrop, she said, it would be a mistake for commissioners to give themselves a raise.
“This is a different kind of year, and we’re not over it,” Oberg said. “I’m going to preach this for the next 12 months while I’m on this. Businesses are going to fail. It isn’t the 2 percent … it’s the circumstances.”
Commissioner Steve Schmitt said he agreed with Housman on the cost-of-living perspective, but the uncertain economic times left him thinking that delaying a pay increase was the right move.
“It doesn’t hurt to take our time and readdress it in 12 months,” Schmitt said.
Chairman Bryan Larson, who also will leave the board in January, said the board has not always taken the pay increase.
“If anyone takes this job on because of the pay, they’re really sadly mistaken,” Larson said.