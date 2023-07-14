Meeker County will receive $7,497 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
A national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and includes representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of a Meeker County commissioner, Meeker County Emergency Food Shelf coordinator, Meeker County Social Services, a former homeless person, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Meeker County Emergency Management, representatives from ministerial associations, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will determine how the funds are distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
Local organizations chosen to receive funds must:
- be private voluntary non-profit or units of government,
- be eligible to receive Federal funds ,
- have an accounting system ,
- practice nondiscrimination
- have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
- if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Meeker County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to the Meeker County Food Shelf and Lutheran Social Services which used the funds to provide meals to those in need.
Public or private volunteer agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Stephanie Johnson, local board chair, at stephanie.johnson@co.meeker.mn.us and/or 320-693-5420 for an application. The deadline for applications to be returned is July 24.