The Meeker County Board’s decision in February to discontinue support for maintenance of dead end roads was anything but a dead issue at the board’s March 3 meeting.
A group of about 18 township officers at the meeting resulted in an intense but balanced discussion on the impact of the county board’s decision.
In the wake of the February decision, the board directed County Engineer Phil Schmalz to meet with all township boards involved (two townships, Dassel and Collinwood, maintain their own township roads) to give them a clear understanding of which roads will not longer be covered in the new maintenance agreement.
Schmalz said it is the county’s hope that the change in county services will benefit both the county and the townships in providing a higher level of services where they are needed and keep available equipment operating most effectively.
Meeker County has about 50 miles of dead end roads — about 5 percent of the roadway the county maintains — yet the dead end roads consume about 15 percent of the overall road maintenance budget.
The county currently has 130 dead end roads, and the number varies widely among townships. Harvey has none, Cosmos one and Acton seven. Yet, in the lake area the number is much higher. Ellsworth has 22 and Greenleaf 19.
Both County Administrator Paul Virnig and Schmalz agreed that the March 3 discussion on dead-end roads was a positive and productive one and provided good input from the various townships.
In other action:
u The county board received the annual report from the offices of Dr. Strobel, whose office provides coroner service to the county.
The office handled 155 cases during 2019 and did 11 autopsies. Two motor accident deaths were investigated during the previous year— a 32-year-old female driver intoxicated and an 80-year-old driver who crossed the center line. Two deaths of people ages 38 and 53 were associated with methamphetamine, and an 89-year-old man died of complications from hip fracture. Four suicide deaths were reported, all male ages 25 to 59 years.
There were 125 cremations approved.